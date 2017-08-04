Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.
These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged.
ReliCam
ReliCam promises to be the manual photo and video camera app made with photographers in mind. Take control of your iPhone’s camera and take the pictures you want the way you want.
Happy Hypnosis
Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!
Docky
Docky is a fun new way to update and customize your phone even further. This tool lets you choose from a wide variety of beautiful designs that personalize your device in a way no ordinary wallpaper can.
Blockr
Ads are the most annoying things in our web browsing experience. They take up space, make web pages load slower, and cost us extra data. This app aims to change all this using Blockr.
Formulas
This app features dozens of custom, multilayered photo effects, ranging from basic color and tonal to authentic vintage film emulations, textured finishes, and artistic styles.
Electronics Calculators
Need some help in your physics class? This app can help you find the value of resistors, and includes an Ohm’s law calculator and a 555 timer that calculates output frequency.
