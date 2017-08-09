DT
Best iOS app deals of the day! 6 paid iPhone apps for free for a limited time

Everyone likes Apple apps, but sometimes the best ones are a bit expensive. Now and then, developers put paid apps on sale for free for a limited time, but you have to snatch them up while you have the chance. Here are the latest and greatest iOS app deals available from the iOS App Store.

These apps normally cost money and this sale lasts for a limited time only. If you go to the App Store and it says the app costs money, that means the deal has expired and you will be charged. 

VO Starter

VO Starter is the first app to offer blind and visually impaired iOS users training on the built-in VoiceOver screen reader.

Available on:

iOS

Happy Hypnosis

Lift your spirits with an encouraging and uplifting hypnotherapy session by Rachael Meddows Hypnosis. Don’t forget to snap out of it!

Available on:

iOS

Breathe Pro

Breathe in and out to relax with gorgeous scenes from around the world and measure your stress resistance with your iPhone camera.

Available on:

iOS

MoneyCoach

MoneyCoach brings you more money and financial freedom by helping you manage all your financial accounts, create amazing reports, and give you personalized finance tips.

Available on:

iOS

Stress Guide

Developed by stress experts, the app is made to help you quantifying your level of psychological or physical stress. The app will also help you manage your stress levels.

Available on:

iOS

My Rec

My Rec is an app for managing audio recordings: It’s easy, fast and beautiful to use. It’s the ideal for working with voice memos, saving reminders, and recording calls.

Available on:

iOS