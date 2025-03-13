 Skip to main content
The distraction-busting Light Phone III launches at the end of this month

If you’re searching for a phone that lets you stay in touch but keeps things simple, the Light Phone III is the device for you. This phone is produced by Light, a company whose mission statement is to create “things that serve you, not the other way around.” The latest model launches at the end of this month on March 27.

With a 3.92-inch AMOLED display rather than the e-paper screen of previous models, this phone is easy to use. It has a camera and an NFC chip for wireless payment, alongside better repairability in the form of battery access. You can also replace the screen and USB port if either is damaged.

The Light Phone III has few apps that will grab your attention. Instead, it’s broken down into Phone, Alarm, Directions, Music, Notes, Calendar, and a few more options. It’s designed to keep you focused on the moment, rather than distracting you with apps and games.

Notably, it cannot go on social media, answer emails, or pass the time with an endless stream of TikTok videos. The camera is a new addition so you can capture those special moments on the fly, but you don’t immediately have the option to upload them to your socials.

Even the operating system (LightOS) is built around privacy. The company pushes the idea of “intentionality,” allowing the user to stay focused on the task at hand. When study after study emerges citing how distracting phones are and how the instant satisfaction of social media can affect mental health, the Light Phone III offers an alternative that’s a lot more zen.

The Light Phone III is available at an early bird price of $599, but will go up to $799 at launch. The phone is expected to ship in June of this year.

Patrick Hearn
