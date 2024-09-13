Does the Apple iPhone 16 have an SD card slot?

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, which offer notable new features. For example, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in new colors, are powered by the all-new A18 chip, boast updated cameras, and include new Action and Camera Capture buttons. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also feature the Capture button, but they also offer larger displays, improved camera capabilities, an A18 Pro chipset, and more.

Of course, Apple Intelligence is at the heart of all four iPhone 16 models. This software product, first announced by Apple earlier this year, will bring many new AI features to the handsets in the coming weeks and months.

But none of this matters if your storage runs out. Does having new camera features mean Apple has finally added microSD card slots to these handsets? Let’s find out.

Is there a microSD slot in the iPhone 16?

It’s bad news. No, unlike Android phones in the past, Apple has never included microSD card slots in its mobile products — and it didn’t start now with the iPhone 16 series. So this means you’re limited to only getting the onboard storage you start with.

But don’t worry too much, as this isn’t the 2000s or the 2010s, and there are a bunch of ways to make sure you’ll always have enough storage, even with the dreaded 128GB iPhone.

What’s the solution?

Since storage cannot be added to the iPhone 16 after the fact, it is essential to purchase one with enough built-in storage.

The iPhone 16 comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

We advise against purchasing an iPhone with only 128GB of storage in 2024. The cheapest iPhone 16 is priced at $799, and it’s disappointing that Apple even offers a phone with such a small amount of storage. We recommend getting a phone with at least 256GB to have enough space for your favorite music, photos, and casual games.

If you plan to use your new iPhone extensively for videos and gaming, we strongly suggest considering a model with 512GB or 1TB of storage. For most people, 1TB is probably excessive and not worth the cost, but 512GB could be the sweet spot if you’re a gamer or film lover.

What about cloud storage?

If you are worried about running out of storage space on your phone, you can consider using Apple’s iCloud service, which we highly recommend. With iCloud Photos, you can select Optimize iPhone Storage in the iCloud Photos settings. When this feature is turned on, your phone will only store smaller, optimized versions of your photos and videos until you tap on them. The full-resolution originals are kept in iCloud.

At the same time, with iCloud Drive, you can move your most important files to the cloud to free up space on your phone. Apple’s iCloud storage also allows you to offload your least used iPhone apps and the personal information they contain. If you need the app again, you can reinstall it, and your data will be restored.

A big investment

You can expect a hefty price regardless of which iPhone 16 model you choose. In many respects, consider the phone an investment.

When you buy a phone, ensure it has enough storage capacity for your needs, even if it means additional cost. This device may be your most important smart device for two to three years or even longer. It’s best to avoid a situation where you constantly have to delete content to free up space on your phone.