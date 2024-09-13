 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Guides

Does the Apple iPhone 16 have an SD card slot?

By
iPhone 16 Pro.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

Apple has unveiled the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Pro series, which offer notable new features. For example, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus come in new colors, are powered by the all-new A18 chip, boast updated cameras, and include new Action and Camera Capture buttons. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max also feature the Capture button, but they also offer larger displays, improved camera capabilities, an A18 Pro chipset, and more.

Of course, Apple Intelligence is at the heart of all four iPhone 16 models. This software product, first announced by Apple earlier this year, will bring many new AI features to the handsets in the coming weeks and months.

Recommended Videos

But none of this matters if your storage runs out. Does having new camera features mean Apple has finally added microSD card slots to these handsets? Let’s find out.

Is there a microSD slot in the iPhone 16?

It’s bad news. No, unlike Android phones in the past, Apple has never included microSD card slots in its mobile products — and it didn’t start now with the iPhone 16 series. So this means you’re limited to only getting the onboard storage you start with.

But don’t worry too much, as this isn’t the 2000s or the 2010s, and there are a bunch of ways to make sure you’ll always have enough storage, even with the dreaded 128GB iPhone.

What’s the solution?

iPhone 16 hands on.
Digital Trends

Since storage cannot be added to the iPhone 16 after the fact, it is essential to purchase one with enough built-in storage.

The iPhone 16 comes with 128GB, 256GB, and 512GB of storage, while the iPhone 16 Pro offers 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

We advise against purchasing an iPhone with only 128GB of storage in 2024. The cheapest iPhone 16 is priced at $799, and it’s disappointing that Apple even offers a phone with such a small amount of storage. We recommend getting a phone with at least 256GB to have enough space for your favorite music, photos, and casual games.

If you plan to use your new iPhone extensively for videos and gaming, we strongly suggest considering a model with 512GB or 1TB of storage. For most people, 1TB is probably excessive and not worth the cost, but 512GB could be the sweet spot if you’re a gamer or film lover.

What about cloud storage?

Apple's Craig Federighi presents new iCloud features at the Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) 2021.
Apple

If you are worried about running out of storage space on your phone, you can consider using Apple’s iCloud service, which we highly recommend. With iCloud Photos, you can select Optimize iPhone Storage in the iCloud Photos settings. When this feature is turned on, your phone will only store smaller, optimized versions of your photos and videos until you tap on them. The full-resolution originals are kept in iCloud.

At the same time, with iCloud Drive, you can move your most important files to the cloud to free up space on your phone. Apple’s iCloud storage also allows you to offload your least used iPhone apps and the personal information they contain. If you need the app again, you can reinstall it, and your data will be restored.

A big investment

iPhone 16 models on display at Apple Park.
Joe Maring / Digital Trends

You can expect a hefty price regardless of which iPhone 16 model you choose. In many respects, consider the phone an investment.

When you buy a phone, ensure it has enough storage capacity for your needs, even if it means additional cost. This device may be your most important smart device for two to three years or even longer. It’s best to avoid a situation where you constantly have to delete content to free up space on your phone.

Editors’ Recommendations

Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
The 8 best Apple iPhone 16 Pro Max cases for 2024
iPhone 16 Pro in hand.

Apple has announced its iPhone 16 lineup. Once again, the iPhone 16 Pro Max is the flagship model, giving users everything Apple has to offer on a smartphone in the largest size.

The phone boasts the largest display ever on an iPhone — 6.9 inches — as well as smaller bezels. However, it largely retains the familiar design of previous iPhone Pro Max models, while also introducing some new features.

Read more
The best Apple iPhone 16 cases for 2024
iPhone 16 hands on.

Apple finally unveiled the iPhone 16 at the company's It's Glowtime event, and it beings next-level features that will improve your quality of life with your iPhone. Those features include Apple Intelligence, the company's special brand of AI, and Camera Control, where you can open the camera and take high-quality pictures and much more with just a push of the side button. For the gamers, the new model has an updated thermal design and a new thermal substructure that runs games like Resident Evil 7 with 30% higher performance than its predecessor.

Depending on how much storage space you need, the base model iPhone 16 — which comes in ultramarine, teal green, pink, white, and black — costs between $800 and $1,100. Regardless of how much you're planning to spend on a new iPhone, you need a phone case to protect that precious investment. To help you choose the right one for you, we've rounded up five affordable phone cases for you to choose from, ranging from clear to colorful. Here are the iPhone 16 cases we picked for your consideration.

Read more
Best iPhone 15 deals: How to get Apple’s latest iPhone for free
The display on a green iPhone 15.

The iPhone 15 has been one of the most popular iPhones Apples has released, and even with the iPhone 16 shaking up the lineup it’s still among the best phones on the market. It can be difficult to find Apple deals on newer Apple products but the iPhone 15 is also one of the best phone deals you can shop. With up to $830 in savings available at multiple carriers right now, you can walk away with a free iPhone 15. We’ve rounded up all of those details below, but if the Apple software ecosystem isn’t of particular interest to you there are plenty of Samsung Galaxy S24 deals, Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra deals, and Google Pixel 8 deals available as well.

You can also shop the best refurbished iPhone deals if you’re looking for ultimate savings, and there are plenty of iPhone 14 deals and iPhone SE deals to shop if having the most recent iPhone release isn’t of importance to you.
Today's best iPhone 15 deals

Read more