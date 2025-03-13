 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Don’t factory reset your Chromecast if it’s down, Google warns

By
The Chromecast with Google TV (left) and the Chromecast Ultra.
Chromecast with Google TV from 2020 (left), and 2016's Chromecast Ultra. Phil Nickinson / Digital Trends

This has been a frustrating week for many Google Chromecast users, who have found that an outage has rendered their devices temporarily useless. Google has now shared an update that it has identified the problem and is working on a fix, but has also warned users not to try to fix the issue themselves by performing a factory reset on their device.

Reports of the outage began last weekend, and only second-generation Chromecasts are affected. Those with first or third generation Chromecasts seem to be unaffected by these problems. Google said at the time that it was working on a fix, but now the company has shared more information via its Google Nest support forums:

Recommended Videos

“An update on the situation: the team has identified the cause of the issue impacting Chromecast (2nd gen) and Chromecast Audio devices,” the official Google Nest team wrote. “We’re working to resolve this as soon as possible, and will keep you updated when there is more to share.”

Please enable Javascript to view this content

The company did not specify what the issue was or how they were planning to fix it. It did, however, advise against what might seem like an obvious home fix — performing a factory reset.

“Please do not factory reset your device,” the team wrote. “If you previously performed a factory reset during troubleshooting, you may also be experiencing an issue where you’re unable to re-setup your device. The team has identified the cause for this as well and is currently working on a fix.”

Users might have to wait quite some time for the upcoming fix, however. According to The Register, device owners have received an email from Google apologizing for the issue, and Chromecast hacker Tom Hebb has analyzed the problem and found it is to do with an expired device authentication certificate authority.

Fixing this issue isn’t simple, and will require either a significant Chromecast update to deal with these expired certificates, or a quicker app-side update which may take around a week or so.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
Google Pixel 9 is getting a scam detection upgrade you’ll want on your phone
Google’s Scam Detection for calls on Pixel 9.

Over three months ago, Google started beta testing a new safety feature for Pixel phones that can sense signs of a fraud in voice calls using AI analysis. Today, Google has officially launched the Scam Detection feature for calls, alongside a similar con-screening system for messages.
Every year, smartphone users lose millions of dollars to elaborate schemes across the world. The problem is so rampant that the US Office of Inspector General and the Federal Trade Commission have published guidelines on recognising and reporting such deception.

Hearing calls to flag risks
To look for signs of scam in an ongoing call, Google is pushing the natural language understanding of on-device Gemini Nano AI on Pixel phones. The AI will listen to the ongoing telephonic conversation in  real time, and if it detects a risky pattern, an alert will pop up.

Read more
It’s time for Apple, Samsung and Google to solve the eSIM problem
Nano SIM card in SIM card tray from iPhone 14 Pro Max.

When Apple launched the new iPhone 16e on Wednesday, the Apple Store in every region displayed one thing under connectivity: eSIM. There was no mention of a physical SIM, and I had a waking nightmare that Apple had quietly pulled the plug, and every iPhone 16e globally would be sold as an eSIM-only model.

A quick search — and a look at the photos — confirmed that this hadn’t happened, but my reaction kickstarted a thought about eSIMs, their promise (and what we were promised), and the current state of eSIMs globally. I’ve been traveling for the past month, and eSIMs are an absolute mess. The potential was immense, but it goes against carriers’ interests to make it any easier, but there is a solution.

Read more
Google makes it harder to accidentally call 911 with your Pixel Watch
Weather on Pixel Watch 3.

The Pixel's Emergency SOS feature is undoubtedly helpful for keeping you safe, but it can lead to unwanted situations if accidentally triggered — like sending all twelve emergency contacts a rather risque video of yourself. An update to the Emergency SOS on Pixel Watches will help minimize any unfortunate incidents like that, at least in theory.

Google first announced the update at the end of January, but it's rolling out to users now. If you press down on the watch crown five times, instead of initiating a call to 911, it will prompt you to hold your screen for three seconds before making the call.

Read more