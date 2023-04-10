 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Here’s why the FBI says you should never use public phone chargers

Nadeem Sarwar
By

When the nation’s premier intelligence agency issues a warning about the device sitting in your pocket and bags, you better pay attention. This time around, the FBI has warned smartphone and laptop users against juicing up their devices at public charging points — citing the risk of malware injection.

The FBI’s warning was posted on Twitter, and even though it doesn’t go into detail about the sheer scale of risk posed by public charging stations, the problem has been well documented. Public charging stations at spots like your nearest cafe, buzzy airports, or shopping malls should ideally be avoided because the outlets might be brimming with malware.

Related Videos

Avoid using free charging stations in airports, hotels or shopping centers. Bad actors have figured out ways to use public USB ports to introduce malware and monitoring software onto devices. Carry your own charger and USB cord and use an electrical outlet instead. pic.twitter.com/9T62SYen9T

&mdash; FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) April 6, 2023

The technique is called “juice jacking.” In a nutshell, it’s possible that malware has been installed on the USB port or the USB cable connected to one of these public charging stations. While your phone is charging, the bad actor may be able to infect it with a virus or malware that can do everything from stealing data to tracking keystrokes in order to get a hold of sensitive information like banking credentials.

The risk agent here is that when you connect your phone or computer via a USB cable interface, a trusted handshake is established. With such a privilege, and in lieu of active malware protection software on your system, it becomes extremely convenient to transfer malware files for bad deeds like running adware, exploiting the onboard resources for crypto mining in the background, spying, and ransomware.

From extracting files stored on your phone or laptop stored to malware injection, there’s a ton of damage that can be done. The current generation of phones and laptops disable data transfer by default, and every time you connect a USB cable, an on-screen prompt appears that asks whether you want to use the USB connection for data transfer or just charging. Needless to say, specify that the USB connection is used solely for charging and no other activity.

Elecjet Apollo Traveller Power Bank
Power banks are the safest charging option when you are on the move. Simon Hill/Digital Trends

In 2011, researchers actually created a compromised charging kiosk loaded with malware in a bid to raise awareness about the issue. A few years later, security experts came up with another such device (called Mactans) that could load malware on an iPhone or iPad under the guise of charging it.

Plus, the FBI’s warning is not the first advisory of its kind. In 2019, the County of Los Angeles also issued a warning against juice jacking, alerting citizens that bad actors can deploy infected USB outlets in public places to wreak havoc. But if you must charge a device in a public place, here are a few safety measures you need to keep in mind:

  1. If possible, find an AC wall outlet for charging instead of a kiosk with multiple cables dangling out of it.
  2. Always keep your phone locked while charging. Better yet, power off your phone or laptop.
  3. Carry a portable charging solution like a power bank if you often need to juice your device on the go.
  4. Get a USB pass-through device, as they disable the data transfer pin and only allow charge transfer.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
I ordered an iPhone 14 with only 128GB of storage, and you should too
i bought iphone 14 128gb storage why you should too pre order page hero

In the iconic words of Tim Cook, Good morning! It's officially iPhone 14 pre-order day, and in typical Apple fashion, the pre-order experience seems to be all over the place. Some people, like myself, have had a pretty smooth time getting in and out with their purchases. Other folks have taken to Twitter to complain about incorrect shipping addresses, failed card chargers, a non-functioning trade-in system, and more.

But assuming the technical aspects of the Apple website/app work and you're able to select the iPhone 14 configuration you want, you're soon faced with a big decision to make: How much storage do you need on your new iPhone 14?

Read more
How much storage do you need on your new iPhone 14? Here’s how to decide
The five Apple iPhone 14 colors.

The new iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro are finally available, and Apple is again offering a selection of storage tiers. The big question is just how much storage do you need on your iPhone 14? Similar to last year, the iPhone 14 series lets you choose as little as 128GB and as much as 1TB. This means that if you want to get a new iPhone, you'll need to pick between 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, or 1TB options. Bigger isn't always better, nor is it always excessive. Only you know how you use your phone, but here's a quick guide to help you pick which iPhone size is the best option for you.

Model
iPhone 14
iPhone 14 Plus
iPhone 14 Pro
iPhone 14 Pro Max

Read more
iPhone 14 and 14 Pro hands-on reactions: here’s what people are saying
Front and back of the iPhone 14 Pro in Deep Purple.

Apple's Far Out event on September 7 was important for a couple of key reasons. First, it gave us a lot of important product announcements. There were plenty of new iPhones to drool over, including the iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus, iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max. We also got to see the Apple Watch Series 8, Apple Watch SE 2, Apple Watch Ultra, and AirPods Pro 2.

Why else was this latest Apple event important? It marked the first in-person iPhone event since the iPhone 11. Apple invited members of the press and media to check out all of the new gadgets in person. Although Digital Trends wasn't there, we've been keeping a close eye on what our colleagues have reported from their hands-on experience. And, taking a look through their first impressions, it looks like Apple has some winners on its hands this year.

Read more