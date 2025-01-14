 Skip to main content
First OnePlus 13 update adds Gemini Nano, camera improvements, and more

The back of the OnePlus 13.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

The OnePlus 13 has started receiving its first major software update post launch, and this one is quite heavy on changes. The most notable among them is the arrival of on-device AI chops courtesy of Google’s Gemini Nano model.

Unlike Google’s Pixel 9 series phones, Gemini Nano is taking a rather modest approach with what it can pull off on the OnePlus flagship. The official changelog only mentions support for “AI features” in the Google Messages app.

In reality, the AI trick we are talking about is Magic Compose, which drafts responses based on the context it has pulled from preceding messages in a chat. On the Pixel 9 series phones, however, it can do a lot more, such as on-screen content summarization, call notes, and AI weather reports, among other things.

Gemini Nano downloaded in Google Messages app.
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

Once you install the update and open the preinstalled Messages app, it will take a short time before the necessary AI assets are downloaded and the feature is ready for use. In my case, over a Wi-Fi network, the whole exercise took less than a minute.

In addition to Gemini Nano flexing its chops, the latest OxygenOS 15 update (v15.0.0.402) also brings a host of camera-centric changes, in addition to boosting the security patch to the December version.

The most notable among them is enhanced clarity in videos captured at 4K resolution and 60 frames per second (fps). The update also claims to fix the color performance for the default Photo mode, especially for the primary and telephoto sensors.

Changelog of OxygenOS 15 update on OnePlus 13
Nadeem Sarwar / Digital Trends

The update also mentions improvements to tonal and color chemistry accuracy for photos, alongside fixes for the haphazard brightness reproduction in the frame. Network stability and performance optimizations are also part of the update package.

“Adds various styles and personalization to Watermark, including Hasselblad, Master’s signature, Film, Classic camera, and more,” adds the changelog.

In my own experience, there is a dramatic difference in the color chemistry and ISO levels for media captured using the default Photo mode and Master mode. I am hoping the update fixes that disparity.

Another notable addition of the update is the Touch to Share system, which allows OnePlus to share files with an iPhone by just tapping the two devices. The feature is not too different from Apple’s own implementation of Tap to Share for sending money or exchanging contacts.

The latest OxygenOS 15 update for the OnePlus 13 is rolling out in a phased manner and will reach all users over the course of the next few days. Meanwhile, you should check out Digital Trends’ OnePlus 13 review, which highlights the phone’s strengths and a few of its snags.

