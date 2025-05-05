Foldable and slim iPhones could soon become the new norm

Apple’s iPhone lineup is about to go through a huge shift, at least if this leak is to be believed — as will our list of the best smartphones. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo outlined the predicted release window for every single iPhone up until the second half of 2027, and we’re seeing new products becoming the new norm, and a shift in Apple’s usual release strategy to make room for them.

Corroborating an earlier report from The Information, Ming-Chi Kuo laid out Apple’s plans for its upcoming iPhones, and there are a few interesting tidbits in here. First, we might see Apple ditch the release calendar we got used to, as it was in place since 2011. The iPhone lineup is now said to be split, with the budget phones being released early in the year and the high-end portion of the lineup following in the second half. In fact, this schedule that’s so familiar to us is now said to come to an end in 2025, and 2026 will usher in a completely new release schedule for the iPhone.

Following Kuo’s predictions, we’ll see the iPhone 17 emerge in the second half of 2025. This includes the iPhone 17 Pro Max, the iPhone 17 Pro, the iPhone 17 Slim, and the base iPhone 17. This will be followed by the iPhone 17e, breaking cover in the first half of 2026. That’s a predictable release cadence, with the iPhone 17e launching about a year after the release of its predecessor.

The second half of 2026 is when the shift begins, and the focus moves from base iPhones to Apple’s newer products, including the foldable iPhone and the iPhone Slim. We’ll see the launch of the first foldable iPhone, as well as the iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone 18 Pro, and iPhone 18 Slim. Those hoping for the base model of the iPhone 18 will need to wait longer.

This kind of shift lets Apple shine a light on its new, hotly anticipated foldables and the slimmer iPhone, and quite right, too, as they’re set to make a reappearance soon after. The first half of 2027 will see the launch of the base iPhone 18 and the iPhone 18e, but the second half will, once again, be littered with exciting products, including the second-gen foldable iPhone, the iPhone 19 Pro Max, iPhone 19 Pro, and the iPhone 19 Slim.

With a focus on the high-end products in the second half of the year, Apple might benefit from the holiday season and push its more expensive, newer products forward. Meanwhile, the base and budget-oriented options will follow later, during a lull in the market, and around the same time as Samsung’s yearly Android release — keeping the spotlight on Apple all-year-round.