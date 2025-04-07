 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Forget the iPhone 17 Pro design, the 20th anniversary iPhone could be the boldest yet

By
Leaked render of iPhone 17 Pro Max rear panel.
Wylsacom / YouTube

There are always plenty of rumours surrounding the next iPhone, with some even appearing over a year before the model in question is due to be announced. For this year it is the iPhone 17 series that is expected to be announced in September, with several reports claiming there will be a design change for the Pro models coming, as well as the arrival if a super slim iPhone

But the latest report we are talking about here isn’t about this year’s iPhone, or even next year’s. It’s for the 20th anniversary iPhone model, that is set to arrive in 2027, alongside a potential folding iPhone. According to Mark Gurman’s latest Power On newsletter, picked up by Macrumors, the iPhone Pro that launches alongside the folding iPhone will feature a “bold” design that makes more extensive use of glass.

Recommended Videos

Of course, we are a couple of years off that currently, but the idea of Apple shaking up the iPhone’s design for the 20th anniversary model isn’t unreasonable. For the iPhone’s 10th anniversary, the company introduced the iPhone X, that ditched the Touch ID home button and made the shift to Face ID with the notch at the top of the display. 

Related

What could the 2027 iPhone Pro offer?

It’s possible that the 2027 iPhone Pro could also make a big shift in design as the iPhone X did in 2017, but keep a more traditional design with the standard iPhone. Former design chief Jony Ive previously envisioned the iPhone as a single pane of glass, though whether that will ever become a reality remains to be seen. 

With a few years until the 20th anniversary, Apple does have some time to play with for the “bold” design that Gurman suggests. The iPhone 17 series is expected to be announced towards the end of this year, while 2026 will likely see the launch of the iPhone 18 series. If Apple sticks to the same naming strategy, the 20th anniversary model would then be the iPhone 19 series, but that could all change of course, especially as surely iPhone 20 makes more sense to mark the 20th anniversary?

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Britta O'Boyle
Britta O'Boyle
News Writer
Britta is a freelance technology journalist who has been writing about tech for over a decade. She's covered all consumer…
Top Apple analyst suggests the iPhone Mini is truly extinct
the best call recording apps for iphone 12 mini case feature image copy

Earlier this year, Apple released the iPhone 16E and put an end to the iPhone SE lineup. For those who had hopes the iPhone Mini might return, that doesn't seem likely either. In a Q&A session with Mark Gurman, the analyst said Apple doesn't have plans to bring the miniature version of its iconic lineup back anytime soon.

That's not exactly surprising. Apple basically killed the iPhone Mini lineup in 2023 when it launched the iPhone 14 Plus, leaving the iPhone 13 Mini as the last of its kind. With a 5.4-inch display, the iPhone 13 Mini wouldn't exactly fit in today's market of larger screens, but for users that preferred smaller phones, it was a godsend.

Read more
iPhone 17 Pro could be the first to offer 8K video recording
Render of iPhone 17 Pro Max.

The iPhone 17 series is set to launch in about six months. With this in mind, more details about the new handsets are being leaked. The latest concerns the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max.

Fixed Focus Digital (via MacRumors) reports that the iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to support 8K video. This makes sense, considering previous rumors suggest the iPhone 17 Pro series would offer three 48-megapixel rear cameras: a Fusion, Telephoto, and Ultra Wide. You need 33 megapixels to generate an 8K image.

Read more
Apple iPhone 17 Air slim profile compared to iPhone 17 Pro in latest image
Alleged concept render of the iPhone 17 Air in black.

Rumours and speculation surrounding upcoming smartphones could keep a news site going on their own. No sooner has a device launched, than the next iteration of that device appears in some form on the internet. But when it's a new phone that doesn't have a predecessor to compare to, the rumour mill gets even more excited.

The Apple iPhone 17 Air, or iPhone 17 Slim, is such a device. It's fresh, new, and exciting. And while we don't know if it will even launch - there are no guarantees the rumours will become a reality after all - it's appeared in so many leaks of late, it would be a surprise if there wasn't an element of truth in them. 

Read more