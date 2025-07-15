I saw every Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 color. This is the best

Most smartphones are variations of the same shades of black or white with a sprinkle of color thrown in here and there, but we’ve seen a growing trend among the best phones where at least one color is far more unique.

Samsung is not immune to this trend and has led the way over the past few years with a core set of colors that are available across many or all retailers and partners, as well as a few exclusive colors that were only available through its online retail channel.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 follows a similar pattern, with one key change: it features far fewer exclusive colors. Having tried the opposite for years, with more exclusive colors than non-exclusive, Samsung has opted for a less-is-more approach.

I saw every color of the Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7, and Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE during Galaxy Unpacked in New York, and here are the best ones to buy.

The best Galaxy Z Fold 7 color

Four available colors: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Silver Shadow, and Mint.

Last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 6 was available in three core colors, plus four additional, colorful, and customizable options online. The core colors were clearly more popular, as evidenced by Samsung’s changes with the Galaxy Z Fold 7 lineup.

The Galaxy Z Fold 7 is entirely different, with Samsung opting for just one exclusive color: Mint. This offers a light green shade on the front and back, with a slightly darker green shade on the frame.

This color won’t be for everyone, so there are also three core colors to choose from: Black Shadow, Silver Shadow, and Blue Shadow.

Black Shadow is a jet-black colorway that’ll be instantly familiar to anyone who has had a phone like this in the past, such as the jet-black iPhone 7. Silver Shadow offers the same silver colorway used in many Samsung phones, including the Galaxy S25 Ultra.

The most unique option this year is the Blue Shadow, which bears the most resemblance to the Best Buy exclusive blue Galaxy Note 8. It’s a truly unique color that accentuates the sleek lines of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and its unique unfolding design.

Given my love for colorful and striking phones, it’s no surprise that the Blue Shadow variant is my preferred choice of color.

This is the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 color

Four available colors: Blue Shadow, Jet Black, Coral Red, and Mint.

Unsurprisingly, most colors remain consistent across the Galaxy Z Flip 7 range. However, as Flip phones are inherently more colorful, and the Galaxy Z Flip 7 is competing against some vibrant and incredible Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 colors, Samsung made one key change.

The Silver Shadow option would have looked less striking and quite plain compared to its siblings, so Samsung recognized the need for something far more colorful. Its answer? The coral red Galaxy Z Flip 7.

This is a truly stunning Flip phone that blends common colors, much like those found in a cocktail beverage or a coral reef. The peach hues look gorgeous in the hand and under any lighting, and it’s the type of color that you’ll be disappointed to cover up with one of the best Flip 7 cases.

My love of colorful phones means I’m torn about which Galaxy Z Flip 7 color is the best. The blue shadow colorway is one of the nicest-looking flip phones you’ll find, while the coral red is stunning. I’m leaning towards the Blue Shadow because it’s more unique, but the coral red is equally special.

This is the best Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE color

Two available colors: Black and White.

This is the first year that Samsung has launched three folding phones. Joining its flashy siblings is the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE, designed to be the workhorse of the family, making folding phones more accessible to a wider audience.

It’ll compete directly with the extremely colorful Motorola Razr 2025, but Samsung decided to stick with a standard black or white color. Either is fine, white is probably better, but Samsung definitely should have kept some of the more vibrant Galaxy Z Flip 6 colors. The black and white don’t compete with the lime green Razr 2025.

Hopefully, the start of things to come

I love Samsung’s new approach to colors. It’s much more focused, and instead of ensuring the most colorful colors are exclusive to its platforms, it has ensured a more balanced offering.

Yet, the Galaxy Z Flip 7 FE proves that it’s not all-encompassing. Hopefully, we’ll see Samsung continue to adopt more colorful phones, which is part of a growing industry-wide trend to create more colorful and unique devices. Perhaps next year, we’ll also see wood and leather finishes like the Motorola Razr Ultra 2025 or one of the more unique flip phone designs?