Best Buy is currently offering discounts for a range of smartwatches by Garmin, a brand that’s grown in popularity among athletes and fitness enthusiasts because of the accuracy and durability of its products. Garmin devices almost always quickly sell out when ever they’re involved in smartwatch deals, and we don’t expect this to be any different. It won’t take up too much time to browse through the 30 Garmin smartwatches that the retailer is selling for cheaper than usual — choose what you want to buy and proceed with the purchase immediately, before the bargain ends.

What to buy in Best Buy’s Garmin smartwatches sale

If you only need a basic fitness-focused smartwatch, you can’t go wrong with the . It’s the cheapest option in Best Buy’s sale at just $120, after an $80 discount on its original price of $200, but it still packs quite a lot of features, including the ability to track your heart rate, sleep, and stress levels. It also offers an always-on mode that’s often seen in high-end smartwatches, and it can last up to six days on a single charge when GPS is not activated. Meanwhile, outdoor lovers will want to take a look at the , which is in our list of the best Garmin watches as the best rugged Garmin watch. It’s protected by a fiber-reinforced polymer case with a water-resistant design, with a battery life of up to 14 days, and it’s available for just $180 for savings of $50 on its sticker price of $230.

Shoppers looking for a more elegant option should take a look at the , which offers the same comprehensive suite of health monitoring features and a battery life of up to 11 days in smartwatch mode within a sleek design, all for just $300 after a $50 discount on its sticker price of $350. Water adventures, however, may want to invest in the . It’s still fairly expensive at its discounted price of $1,000, down $200 from its original price of $1,200, but you’ll be getting a smartwatch with a diamond-like carbon coating, a battery that can last up to 28 days in smartwatch mode that can be extended by up to 9 days with solar charging, access to autopilot controls and navigation data for your boat, and Garmin Sailassist capabilities.

Garmin is a fixture in our lists of the best smartwatches and best fitness trackers. This means you won’t be disappointed with whatever you choose to purchase from Best Buy’s sale for Garmin smartwatches, but you need to hurry with your decision because the discounts may end at any time. Don’t miss this chance to get savings when buying a Garmin smartwatch — look through the offers and proceed with your transaction as fast as you can.

Editors' Recommendations