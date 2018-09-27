Digital Trends
Mobile

Google celebrates 20 years with a slew of Easter eggs and new Google Images

Christian de Looper
By

Google is turning 20. The company may lead the way in mobile technology and self-driving cars these days, but 20 years ago it started as a humble search engine that ultimately changed the internet forever. To celebrate its 20th birthday Google has announced a slew of Easter eggs that flash back to when the company first started — and they can be found in a few different Google products.

For starters, as you might expect, there’s a Google Doodle celebrating the 20th birthday of the company. The Doodle is playable and when you click on it, the video will show a number of popular searches from the past 20 years.

For those searching some arguably outdated terms, Google will also now help you flash forward to 2018. For example, if you search “MP3 file,” Google will ask if you meant “stream music.” If you search “chat room,” Google will ask if you meant “text the group.” And so on.

There are Easter eggs beyond those in Google Search. For example, you can stroll through the original Google Garage in Street View, and check out where the now-massive company was started 20 years ago. As you walk through the side door of the garage, you’ll find things like an old CRT computer monitor showing the original Google beta website. Then, you can walk through the house, you’ll find things like ideas for the Google logo, a series of power cables snaking through the house, and more. It’s a good look into the history of the company. As Google describes, as the company grew, it grew into the bedrooms and the rest of the bottom floor of the house, and as you explore that area, you’ll find different items like a collapsible mini rainbow sphere, surf-frog terrarium, and so on.

Google isn’t just celebrating with Easter eggs, it’s also launching a redesigned Google Images desktop website, which includes a new ranking algorithm designed to help you find what you’re looking for more easily.

“Over the last year, we’ve overhauled the Google Images algorithm to rank results that have both great images and great content on the page. For starters, the authority of a web page is now a more important signal in the ranking. If you’re doing a search for DIY shelving, the site behind the image is now more likely to be a site related to DIY projects. We also prioritize fresher content, so you’re more likely to visit a site that has been updated recently,” Google said in a blog post.

Don't Miss

Whole Foods' Prime Now is now in 48 cities across the country
qualcomm
Business

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing secrets and giving them to Intel

Apple is following the FTC's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
iphone xs
Mobile

Mint Mobile is one of first prepaid carriers to offer the iPhone XS and XS Max

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
pay with google
Mobile

Google Pay may soon let you send money through QR codes

Google Pay allows you to pay for goods and services with your smartphone at any retailer that accepts contactless payments. Here's all the news you need to know about support for the service.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
Cell tower FM radio
Mobile

Mobile network growth drives new businesses, access to education, report says

According to a new report from the GSMA, the expansion of mobile networks is continuing to drive new business growth and fuel education access around the world. Network expansion is even helping close gender gaps.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iPhone XS review
Mobile

How to navigate iOS 12 with the iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR

It's out with the old and in with the new for Apple's latest iPhones. The design is a refreshing change, but it may take time to adjust to the new gestures. Here's our guide on how to navigate iOS 12 with the iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
lg v35 thinq app dock
Mobile

More renders of the LG V40 ThinQ show off five camera lenses

The LG V30 was one of our favorite phones of 2017, and we're expecting big things from its successor in the later part of 2018. Here's absolutely everything we know about the upcoming LG V40 ThinQ.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
why google is going back to white space in design maps your match
Mobile

Google Maps now has group polling to help you decide where to eat

Dealing with a group of people can be hard work. Google's adding a new feature that should make it easier to decide where to chow down. Google Maps for iOS and Android will now feature group polling tools.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS Max vs. HTC U12 Plus: Does more expensive mean better?

Apple has finally unveiled the new iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max -- flagship phones set to go up against all the best Android devices. But is the iPhone XS Max really worth buying? And does it compare to devices like the HTC U12 Plus?
Posted By Christian de Looper
best Google Pixel XL cases Olixar Ultra-Thin Gel Case
Mobile

Protect your Google phone with one of the best Pixel XL cases

Google’s first-gen flagship is a big phone, which can make one-handed operation tricky. Why risk drop damage when you can easily opt for a little protection? Here, we've rounded up the best Google Pixel XL cases available.
Posted By Kailla Coomes, Simon Hill
iPhone XS review
Mobile

iPhone XS vs. LG G7 ThinQ: Can LG swing past Apple?

It's easy to see Apple's latest and greatest iPhones ruling the roost for some time to come. But if you're stuck between the LG G7 ThinQ and the iPhone XS, which do you pick? We compared the two to make it easier.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

Newly leaked render shows shiny black OnePlus 6T in all its glory

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. Here's everything we know about the OnePlus 6T.
Posted By Christian de Looper, Steven Winkelman
Google Booth CES 2018
Mobile

First press render of the Google Pixel Stand has leaked online

Google may be working on a new accessory for the Pixel phone that turns the device into a smart screen, complete with a display to visualize Google Assistant interactions. It could arrive with the new Pixel 3 range expected later this year.
Posted By Andy Boxall
iOS 12
Mobile

iOS 12.1 beta brings eSIM functionality on iPhone XS, XS Max

After months of betas, the final version of iOS 12 is here to download. The new OS comes along with tons of new capabilities from grouped notifications to Siri Shortcuts, here are all the features you'll find in iOS 12.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar, Steven Winkelman
best tech accessories 25 version 1449306015 5buckbill
Emerging Tech

Buying on a budget? Here’s all the best tech you can snag for $25 or less

We live in a world where you can get a cheeseburger for $1, a functioning computer for $5, and thousands of HD movies for $10 -- so it stands to reason that you should be able to pick up some pretty sweet gear for $25.
Posted By Drew Prindle