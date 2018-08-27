Digital Trends
Mobile

Google Duo is finally coming to iOS and Android tablets

Christian de Looper
By

A little over two years after its launch, Google Duo, Google’s FaceTime competitor, is getting an upgrade — it’s finally coming to Android and iOS tablets, meaning that you’re not limited to just your smartphone if you want to use the service. The update is rolling out to users starting today, so if you don’t yet have the new version of Google Duo with support for tablets, you may need to hold tight for a few days.

According to Google, the entire Duo app has been optimized for tablets. What that means is that there is support for both portrait and landscape modes, and Google says the service should be easy to set up on tablets, and easy to understand given the customized user interface.

Google Duo, in general, has had a bit of a tough launch. The service was launched alongside Allo, the text messaging service, a few years ago — but since then Allo has been depreciated and Google will instead be focusing on developing the default Android Messages app, and integrating Chat, the next-gen messaging standard based on RCS. Since launch, Duo has gained a number of features — including integration with Google Assistant, screen sharing, and more.

It is nice to see Google continuing to update Duo, and it makes sense that Duo would live on past Allo. Around a year ago, Google announced that Duo had hit 100 million downloads — so it’s likely even more used now, a year later. Still, it’s unlikely that the app is anywhere near as popular as the likes of Apple’s FaceTime, which comes pre-installed on all Apple devices. Still, the clear advantage that Google has over Apple is that Duo works on both iOS and Android devices — so Duo users can talk with their friends who are using iPhones and iPads.

It will be interesting to see how Google continues to update and refine Duo, and if the app continues to grow in popularity.

Don't Miss

Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL: Everything we know
oneplus 6 tips and tricks pro mode
Mobile

We pitted the OnePlus 6 camera against the Pixel 2 XL, iPhone X, and Galaxy S9+

It's a camera phone showdown and only one phone can be victorious. We put the OnePlus 6, Galaxy S9+, iPhone X, and Pixel 2 XL to the test in the ultimate smartphone camera challenge.
Posted By Kailla Coomes
instagrams tests feature designed especially for college students
Social Media

College students — Instagram is testing a new feature that’s just for you

Instagram is testing a feature that would helps students to connect with others studying at their college. Reminiscent of how parent company Facebook got started, the feature could draw in new 'grammers and build loyalty.
Posted By Trevor Mogg
Asus Zenfone 5Z
Mobile

Zen and the art of smartphone maintenance: Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks

If you’ve snagged yourself one of the best bargains of the year, then you might be interested in some Asus Zenfone 5Z tips and tricks to help you get the most out of it. Here are our picks for the best tweaks and hidden features.
Posted By Simon Hill
best smart wallets nomad slim wallet tile
Mobile

Our favorite smart wallets keep your credit cards and cash safe

The wallets of today will not only ensure that you have a convenient place to store your money, but also that you won't lose said money, or have it stolen. These are our picks for the best smart wallets.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
best weather apps for Android
Mobile

New Android Messages update adds Dark Mode and Material Design 2

Android Messages is getting an update that adds Material Design 2 style changes, as well as a Dark Mode for texting at night. Here's how to get a hold of the latest version of the app, right now.
Posted By Mark Jansen
google pixel 3 news vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

The Pixel 3 may be revealed on October 9 in New York City

It hasn't been too long since Google launched the Pixel 2, but it's already gearing up for the next iteration, the Google Pixel 3. Here's everything we know so far about the upcoming phones.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
noonlight and fossil add emergency mode to smartwatches
Mobile

Fossil adds Noonlight’s emergency feature to its latest lineup of smartwatches

Fossil teamed up with safety platform Noonlight to bring an emergency feature to its fourth-generation lineup of Wear OS smartwatches. Whenever there is an emergency, users can alert dispatchers straight from the watch face.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Sony Xperia XZ2 and XZ2 Compact hands on review
Mobile

Latest leaks show off some surprising Xperia XZ3 color options

The Xperia XZ2 Premium may be new, but there are already rumors of Sony's next entry in its flagship XZ range. Here's everything we've been able to dig up about Sony's upcoming phone, the Xperia XZ3.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Steven Winkelman
how to hide the notch oneplus 6 app tray
Mobile

OnePlus 6T launch draws nearer after it scores major regulatory certification

According to a recent report, the launch of the OnePlus 6T could be different from any other OnePlus launch in history. How? It could have the backing of a major U.S. carrier. The report notes that the phone could launch on T-Mobile.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
Mobile

The 16 best iPhone 7 Plus cases to protect your Apple phone

The iPhone 7 Plus is big and beautiful, but you need to wrap it up if you want to protect it from damage. We’ve rounded up some of the best iPhone 7 Plus cases and covers available.
Posted By Simon Hill, Andy Boxall
Gboard
Mobile

Let Google’s A.I. make a mini version of you with Minis for Gboard

Looking for a more personal flair in your favorite messaging app? Minis for Gboard allows you to get that personal edge, creating an A.I. generated version of you from just a selfie.
Posted By Mark Jansen
how to play youtube in the background mobile
Mobile

YouTube is making it easier to track how much time you spend watching videos

Google is making it easier to track exactly how long you spend watching videos on YouTube. The company has updated the YouTube app on Android and iOS to now feature a new Time Watched section.
Posted By Christian de Looper
Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 Review
Mobile

The best Galaxy Tab S4 cases to keep your tablet safe and sound

Tthe Galaxy Tab S4 is Samsung's latest and greatest shot at Android tablet supremacy. No matter your needs, your Tab S4 will be there for you. Keep it protected from hazards with the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S4 cases.
Posted By Mark Jansen
samsung galaxy s9 review
Mobile

All models of upcoming Samsung Galaxy S10 may have in-display fingerprint sensors

It may be no more than a sparkle in Samsung's eye, but the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely coming. Here's everything we know about what's sure to be Samsung's most amazing creation so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Brenda Stolyar