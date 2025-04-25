 Skip to main content
Gemini AI is coming to cars, wearables, and more this year, Google confirms

By
Google’s Gemini AI has been a hit with phone users, with the chatbot offering the ability to answer complex questions, provide information in bullet points, and giving the option to export answers to a Doc file. Other features include the ability to analyze files, interact with the phone’s camera to give information about what you’re looking at, and other assistant-like functions which put it ahead of Apple’s Siri. It’s been out as an app for Android and iOS devices for a while now, and will also be coming to Google TV.

Now, Google has confirmed that people will be able to use Gemini on a wider variety of devices, as it will be coming to Android Auto, wearables, and more. It will be rolling out to these devices later this year, Google announced.

“Android and Pixel are two examples of how we’re putting the best AI in people’s hands, making it super easy to use AI for a wide range of tasks, just by using their camera, voice or taking a screenshot,” Google CEO Sundar Pichai said on a Q1 2025 earnings call this week. “We’re upgrading Google Assistant on mobile devices to Gemini, and later this year we’ll upgrade tablets, cars and devices that connect to your phone, such as headphones and watches.”

People have been looking forward to this for some time, as previous updates have suggested that Gemini would be coming to cars and other devices. It will be a replacement for Google Assistant, and will have similar voice-activated features that will make it easy to interact with while driving without the need to use your hands, such as talking to Google Maps. It will also support multiple languages.

Whilst most people will likely be excited to try the new AI assistant, some people might miss their old Google Assistant routines that they’ve tweaked to their liking. If that’s you, take this as a warning to start planning how you’ll transition off Assistant as the change will be coming within this year.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Space Writer
Georgina has been the space writer at Digital Trends space writer for six years, covering human space exploration, planetary…
