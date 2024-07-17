Google Gemini is now a lot more helpful on Android phones

Google Gemini is getting a little bit smarter thanks to a small change recently discovered by 9to5Google. The AI assistant will now answer “general questions” even if your Android device is locked.

According to a Google support page, commands like “What’s the weather?” once required you to open your phone first. However, Google now lets you “get answers from Gemini without unlocking your device.” Previously, Gemini could only control things like alarms, timers, and media while your phone was locked.

The noted support page also explains Gemini settings for when the lock screen setting is on and when the Google Assistant lock screen setting is on in your Gemini settings.

Google introduced its large language model, Gemini, in February. Since then, it has added significant features to the AI tool, which is now available across Android devices. In May, for example, at Google I/O 2024, the company announced an “Ask Photos” feature for Google Gemini that allows users to search for images using a conversation-style approach.

During the same event, Google announced that Search will use Gemini’s capabilities to better understand user intent and suggest solutions that may require multiple steps or planning. Video search is also being tested, at least in the U.S. Additionally, Gemini models are now integrated with Gmail, Docs, and other Workspace applications to help with email summaries and document analysis tasks.

The “general questions” Gemini feature is now offered to select Android users. However, it hasn’t arrived for everyone at the time of this writing, but that should change soon.