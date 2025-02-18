Google is testing shortcut for the upcoming ‘AI Mode’ for search on mobile

Google is ramping up efforts to make AI overviews more comprehensive and visible in search results. As it looks to evolve the overviews into more elaborate responses, the search giant might also include them in search results on mobile apps on Android and iOS.

Google is reportedly experimenting with a shortcut within its Android app for the expected “AI Mode,” which is currently being tested internally. Android Authority reverse-engineered the WIP feature and discovered an AI mode shortcut that sits right under the search bar.

This shortcut replaces the current icons for image/audio search or translation shortcuts from Google Lens. However, separate icons for voice search and Google Lens appear in the new interface, suggesting Google may not do away with Lens (and replace it with a Gemini-powered image search) immediately.

Notably, the icon for the new mode is identical to what Google uses for Gemini Live — the interactive and conversational mode for its AI chatbot, Android Authority spotted references in the app’s internal code, calling it “Search Live.” This suggests the feature might have a purpose dedicated to Google search primarily.

AI Mode could change how we Google

With AI chatbots slowly creeping up as the conversational alternatives to traditional web search, Google can’t possibly be missing out on the opportunity. Besides letting us search for information through its own Gemini chatbot, Google is sliding AI into web search, and the purported AI mode is being considered an extension of AI overviews.

Based on leaked screenshots, the AI mode would offer more descriptive responses on top of search results, similar to responses in Gemini. Instead of listing the top results from websites, the AI mode could simply collate information from different web pages while adding a link to the source. It would also offer the option to ask follow-up questions while occupying the entire first fold of the search results.

The feature is currently being evaluated internally at Google, which could translate to some modifications when it reaches the public. With search ads being Google’s primary source of revenue, it would also be interesting to witness how it accommodates them in the AI mode — especially if it is set as the default search interface.