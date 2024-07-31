Google Maps is getting some useful new features that should significantly improve navigation. This follows a major redesign that Google unveiled during Google I/O 2024 that showcased a cleaner home screen, new pin colors, and a more simplified interface with three new tabs rather than five.

In this case, there are actually two sets of updates: one for Google Maps and another for Waze, which, in case you weren’t aware, is also owned by Google. Starting with Google Maps, users will now get additional guidance on entering buildings and where to park when driving.

As you start approaching your destination, Google Maps will highlight the building in red and use a green indicator to point to the main entrance of the building to keep you from missing it. Also useful for drivers, Maps will now show parking spots nearby so you don’t have to go too far.

Improved incident reporting will also be available on Google Maps, Android, iOS, Android Auto, Apple Carplay, and cars with Google built-in. The feature is similar to what already exists on Waze, letting you report incidents like road closures, construction, speed cameras, and police presence. Larger icons will help you make reports, and other drivers can corroborate reports with a tap.

Waze isn’t getting neglected, either. Waze users have always been able to report incidents and get camera alerts, but now they can also report new types of traffic cameras, like those tied to enforcing bus or high occupancy vehicle (HOV)lanes and ones that check if you’re wearing a seat belt or if you’re texting and driving. Basically, you’ll have some warning, not just of speed cameras, but also of other things that might earn you fines or trip up your commute.

Waze is also introducing a new dedicated experience for event information. It’ll tell you about road closures related to events and other things happening in your area, like a marathon, sports event, political rally, or concert. You’ll get a push notification for the first road closure if it’s near your work address, home address, or somewhere else you drove recently, like the grocery store or doctor’s office. The feature is already rolling out for the 2024 Olympic Games, but it’ll also be available for future events.

Last but not least, Waze will allow you to get navigation guidance even when your phone is locked, which should help prevent you from trying to unlock your device while driving. The feature will launch globally on Android soon, with iOS users getting it in the fall.