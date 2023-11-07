 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Cars
  3. News

Waze now warns drivers about roads prone to car accidents

Trevor Mogg
By
A crash history alert on Waze.
Waze

As a driver, the worst way to learn about a stretch of road with a history of crashes is by ending up in one yourself.

Locals will likely already have that information to hand and will therefore approach a hazardous area with caution, but drivers not in the know face an elevated risk as they pass through such places.

Recommended Videos

But now Waze can help.

The Google-owned navigation app has just launched a new “crash-history alerts” feature to let drivers know when they’re approaching an accident-prone road.

“Every day, almost 3,700 people are sadly killed globally in crashes involving cars, buses, motorcycles, bicycles, trucks or pedestrians,” Waze said in a post announcing the important new feature. “Crash injuries are estimated to be the eighth leading cause of death globally — and Wazers around the globe report accidents about every two seconds. But, what would happen if you knew in advance that you were approaching a road that had a history of crashes?”

The crash-history alerts feature draws on reports from the Waze community, and like everything else these days apparently has some AI smarts built in, too.

If your route includes a crash-prone road, the app will show an alert before you reach that section of your journey, Waze said. According to a screenshot (top) of the feature shared by Waze, the alert will say something like: “History of crashes — next 1 mile.” A blue bar above the text will then gradually recede as you approach the hazard zone. The nature of the hazard isn’t specified, but that seems fine as a general alert like this should serve to place a driver on a heightened state of awareness.

But take note: Waze said that to keep driver distractions to a minimum, it won’t keep sending out crash history alerts for a section of road that a driver uses regularly.

Waze said the feature launches on Tuesday, so make sure that you have the latest version of the app installed to get it.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Trevor Mogg
Trevor Mogg
Contributing Editor
Not so many moons ago, Trevor moved from one tea-loving island nation that drives on the left (Britain) to another (Japan)…
Honda’s electric SUV is coming soon. Here’s what we know about the 2024 Prologue
2024 Honda Prologue Front

Slowly but surely, every large car company is getting on board with electric cars. While most of them have released at least one electric model so far, some are still readying their first. Did you know, however, that Honda is not one of those companies? The Honda Clarity was taken off the market a few years ago, and finally, it noe looks like Honda is preparing to launch its first of a new generation of electric cars -- the 2024 Honda Prologue SUV.

The Prologue offers a different take on design compared to the Clarity by opting for a slightly more sensible tone. That's unlike some companies that have taken the advent of the EV as an opportunity to completely revamp the design language of their cars.

Read more
Check out the NASA EV that will drive Artemis crew (partway) to the moon
The interior of the EV that will take NASA's Artemis II astronauts to the launchpad.

NASA and electric vehicle startup Canoo Technologies have shown off the EV that will transport the next lunar astronauts to the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center as part of next year’s Artemis II mission.

The space agency unveiled the vehicle earlier this year, but on Sunday, it gave folks attending the Formula 1 race in Austin, Texas, a closer look at its stylish exterior and rather plush interior.

Read more
Cruise’s robotaxi service suspended by California regulator
A Cruise autonomous car.

Autonomous car startup Cruise has run into trouble in California after the state’s Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) said Tuesday it was suspending its deployment and driverless permits with immediate effect.

The dramatic intervention comes just a couple of months after General Motors-owned Cruise was given permission to operate robotaxi services around the clock, but also follows a number of troubling incidents involving self-driving Cruise cars on the streets of San Francisco, where it’s been carrying out tests on public roads in recent years.

Read more