Google Maps places delivery and takeout front and center

If you’re one of the many millions who’s been told by the authorities to lock down during the coronavirus crisis, you’ve no doubt been busy exploring different ways to get the grub in.

Whether it’s trips to the supermarket, online grocery orders, meal deliveries, takeout, or a combination of these, these days there are plenty of ways to get yourself properly fed.

To make it a little easier to find out what’s available in your local area, Google Maps has made its “delivery” and “takeout” buttons more prominent, helping you to surface these options in a single tap.

First spotted by 9to5Mac, the buttons have actually been there for some time, but responding to how the virus is forcing so many people around the world into lockdown, the web giant has pushed them front and center on its Maps app for users globally.

And of course, you could always search in the usual way for such options, but the newly gained prominence of the buttons makes it a little easier to bring up the relevant information.

The buttons appear on a carousel that Google Maps rolled out last year. Other options include cafes, restaurants, pharmacies, and hotels, among others, all of them accessible by swiping backwards and forwards through the carousel.

Placing the buttons in a more prominent position should also help local food businesses that are struggling to stay afloat during the pandemic. Many have been forced to close their doors to diners, though in most cases they can keep the kitchen open for takeout, or deliveries using their own personnel or via services like Uber Eats and Grubhub.

Google Maps for mobile and web has also added a link that in a single tap takes you to a search page with verified information for the coronavirus, which is officially known as COVID-19.

If you’re looking for more options regarding meal delivery, be sure to check out Digital Trends’ recently updated page listing eight recommended online services. To limit contact with others, some apps, among them Postmates and Instacart, even offer a Leave at my door option. Bon appétit!

