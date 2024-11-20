 Skip to main content
Google Messages is going to make backing up and restoring texts so much easier

Google messages versus samsung messages app icons side by side on Galaxy Z Fold 5.
Backing up and restoring Google Messages on Android is managed through Google One in the device’s Settings app. However, you can’t perform this action directly from the Google Messages app. This may change soon.

According to 9to5Google, a Google Messages app beta (version 20241118_02_RC00) includes references to a backup and restore option directly in the app.Android Authority has been able to view images of the new feature and offer early insight into how it works.

The entry screens for the newly uncovered “Backup & restore” section in Google Messages includes a lot of information, including:

  • “Backup is better with Messages. Restore your conversations, media & more anytime in app.”
  • “Your backup will be end-to-end encrypted and secured by your screen lock.”
  • “Your conversations restore automatically when you sign in.”

Furthermore, images indicate that Google Messages will now prompt you to activate the backup feature. If you choose not to do this immediately, you can still access the option later through the app’s settings menu under “Backup & Sync.”

Other details uncovered say you’ll be able to back up and restore “conversations, media, and more” and use end-to-end encryption. For the latter, however, the device’s screen lock must be enabled for this to work. It has also been discovered that your conversations will be automatically restored when you sign in to Messages. This means you won’t have to restore your chats, making the process more convenient.

Finally, the new backup and restore features are expected to add some currently missing flexibility. For example, there’s a toggle to sync only photos and videos via Wi-Fi. As Android Authority explains: “That’s a handy addition in line with other messaging apps, allowing you to sync your text history over mobile data while preserving your mobile data cap.”

The new feature in Google Messages is expected to improve both confidence and flexibility in the backup process. Currently, the backup process through Google One has its limitations. However, the details regarding this update, including the public release date, remain unclear. Hopefully, we will receive more information soon.

Google Messages is constantly evolving. Earlier this month, for example, it gained the ability to send photos via RCS. In October, the app added improved scam protection.

