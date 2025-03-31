Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak unravels old looks, and that’s okay

Google is still months away from the launch of fresh smartphone hardware in the Pixel 10 series. But it seems the company will focus more on internal refinements than aesthetic makeovers this year. Or at least that’s what it looks like from the recent string of leaks, which now include the next-gen Pixel foldable phone, as well.

The folks over at Android Headlines have shared what they claim to be product renders of the upcoming Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold. The leak doesn’t add any details about the internal hardware, but it notes that the device will be pricier than its predecessor.

As far as the design language goes, the Pixel 9 Pro Fold wasn’t a terrible sight. Far from it, actually. It embraced a unique design that was fresh in the market, unmistakably sleek, and offered a premium metallic build.

“What has happened at Google HQ? This year, it has completely nailed how to build a fantastic smartphone,” wrote Digital Trends’ Andy Boxall in his review of the Pixel 9 Pro Fold. Special praise was directed at the beautiful aluminum chassis and the ergonomics.

Not everything is rosy about this design, and it seems Pixel 10 Pro Fold buyers will also run into similar troubles. The weight profile of its predecessor was expectedly cumbersome, especially in the face of slimmer and lighter rivals such as the Oppo Find N5.

Making changes where it matters

The fresh Pixel 10 Pro Fold leak mentions a virtually identical hardware profile for the upcoming phone, which means Google’s next will continue to offer IPX8-level water resistance without any guard against solid particles. Let’s hope the hinge mechanism is secure against dust ingress.

The rest of the package should also be impressive, if the Pixel 9 Pro Fold is any indication. The OLED display panels offered a satisfyingly saturated output with adequate brightness. Moreover, the camera output was also quite impressive, especially in the context of foldable phones.

As far as the Tensor G5 silicon destined for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold goes, Google will reportedly switch from a Samsung modem to a unit supplied by MediaTek. The silicon itself will be based on TSMC’s 3-nanometer N3E node, the same stack that also provides the foundation of Apple and Qualcomm’s mobile processors.

So far, Google has worked closely with Samsung and its Exynos division to make the Tensor silicon for its Pixel smartphones in the past few years. Historically, they’ve failed to surpass rivals at brute firepower and have suffered from their own share of performance and connectivity issues.

With the Tensor G5, Google is reportedly changing the foundation stack, promising higher performance and improved efficiency. It would be interesting to see how Google lifts the software experience for foldable phones, now that Android 16 is right around the corner.