Google Pixel 10 pulls off an iPhone MagSafe trick with more style

Google has finally lifted the covers from its Pixel 10 series phones, arming them with a faster silicon, better camera, and loads of meaningful AI features. But the star of the show is the next-gen charging wireless system, which is going to finally address the yearnings of an Apple MagSafe-like facility for all Android fans out there.

What is changing?

Back in 2023, a new wireless charging standard called Qi2 was announced, promising faster top-up speeds and a system of built-in magnets (within the phone and the charging device) so that both the devices are locked tightly in place and offer stable contact for wireless power transfer.

But so far, no mainstream smartphone brand has delivered phones that natively support Qi2 wireless charging, with the exception of HMD Skyline. The situation has been messy so far. Samsung’s Galaxy S25 series phones are merely Qi2-ready, which means you will need to put a magnetic case on these phones. Apple, on the other hand, has been offering the facility under the MagSafe name for years.

With the Pixel 10 series, Android phones are finally embracing the full Qi2 experience. On the Pixel 10 series phones, you will find magnets fitted underneath the real glass shell to allow the magnetic contact. Google, however, is marketing it under the Pixelsnap branding, an ecosystem that includes a charging puck, stand, protective cases, and a minimalist round kickstand.

Why does it matter?

I love the fact that Google came prepared with Qi2 support across the board on the Pixel 10 series. Whether you go commando or slap a protective case on the Pixel 10, you won’t miss out on the Qi2 wireless charging perk. You’re good to go, without or without the Pixelsnap accessories.

Thanks to support for Qi2 charging, the wireless charging speeds have reached 15W, and these can be achieved with any Qi2 certified charger out there. The ecosystem of Qi2 certified third-party accessories is pretty buzzy already. And that means you no longer have to stick with wireless charging accessories sold by Google only.

Interestingly, the Pixel 10 Pro XL goes the extra mile and enables 25W wireless charging, thanks to Qi2.2 support. You can already buy a whole bunch of compatible 25W Qi2.2 chargers and stands from brands like Belkin and Anker among others. Just make sure that you are using a 20W or higher charger to get 15W wireless charging output, and a minimum 35W USB-C power brick to achieve 25W top-up speed on the Pixel 10 Pro XL.