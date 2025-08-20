 Skip to main content
Google Pixel 10 launch live: all the build-up ahead of today’s Made by Google event

Bringing you the latest Pixel 10 launch news, analysis and reaction

By
A man on stage at the Pixel 9 launch in 2024
Google

Today’s Made by Google event is set to be a Pixel-packed offering, with a host of new phones, a new Pixel Watch, and even some new Pixel Buds all on the cards.

In fact, we’re expect to see four new Pixel 10 phones launched alongside the Pixel Watch 4, which are just some of the big things we expect to see today.

When does the Pixel 10 launch event start?

The Made By Google event kicks off at 1pm ET (10am PT) today from New York City, and you can watch the Pixel 10 launch live.

But stick with us here for Google’s biggest hardware launch event of the year, as we bring you all the build-up as well as live reaction and analysis.

Pixel 10 launch live blog

LiveLast updated August 20, 2025 2:40 AM
    John McCann
    Managing Editor
    John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
