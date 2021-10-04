  1. Mobile

Google Pixel 6 Pro camera samples leak online yet again ahead of launch

By

Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro are launching in a matter of weeks, but a new leak today just showcased what will be the phone’s killer feature: Its camera. The report comes from Brandon Lee, a YouTuber with access to a preproduction Google Pixel 6 Pro who has provided earlier Pixel 6 Pro leaks on pricing and color names.

Now, there are quite a few caveats here. First, the photos come sourced from, as already said, preproduction hardware from a source in Nigeria. It’s not quite clear if the software on the phone being used is the same as what Google is going to push out, nor is the photographer (or weather conditions) amenable to showcasing the best of the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. Finally, we’re only seeing the Pixel 6 photos through compressed social media posts, rather than in their full quality. It’s best to think of this as giving you an idea of what Google’s next phone can do, rather than being a true indicator.

Google’s Pixel phones have typically excelled at capturing still photos, with the cameras falling short on flexibility and video quality. With the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, Google has reportedly invested in these two aspects. The Pixel 6 Pro is Google’s first triple-lens phone, with the company equipping telephoto and ultrawide lenses. The camera specs are said to be a 50MP GN1 image sensor, with a Sony 12MP IMX386 image sensor for ultrawide scenarios, plus a Sony 48MP IMX586 sensor for telephoto capture. For those curious about the performance of the main camera hardware in production-level hardware, the Vivo X70 Pro ships with the same GN1 sensor and has been critically acclaimed for its photography skills.

The Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro otherwise are expected to be made available later this month with high-res, smooth displays, Android 12, large batteries, and a first-of-its-kind Google Tensor chip to power it all. We’ll be able to properly appraise its camera performance then.

