Save $250 when you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro through Amazon

Google Pixel 9 Pro.
Google Pixel 9 Pro Google

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has an amazing offer going on now through the end of March. If you buy a 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro through Amazon’s Big Spring Deals event you can get it for just $849, which is $250 less than it normally costs. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can get at the moment, with it’s typical $1,099 price being one of its few downsides. Tap the button below to see the phone while it is heavily discounted or keep reading to see why we love this phone so much and why you’ll love it too.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro

Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review dubbed it “the iPhone of Android” — a statement that should tell you a lot about its capabilities, instincts, and styles. The review also makes detailed observations about the phone’s legitimately useful AI features. We see that Gemini, for example, replaces the traditional Google assistant as your default helper. The camera’s AI is also improved, with features like ‘Add Me’ and a system to “reimagine” the surroundings of a shot you’ve taken. In fact, when we compare the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro, we actually consider the Pixel 9 Pro the winner when it comes to software and updates.

Of course, a phone isn’t just AI features, though they are arguably what will define a phone’s direction in the current year. The phone’s screen is absolutely gorgeous, with a Super Actua OLED panel that can get a resolution up to 1280 by 2856 pixels. It has four cameras, ranging from 42MP to 50MP. And its all powered by a Tensor G4 processor and 16GB of RAM, a combo that can handle the phone’s AI prowess.

If this is all appealing to you, be sure to act now by tapping the button below. The reasoning for this is simple: If you want to get a 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro at $849 instead of $1,099 (a savings of $250) you’ll need to get it while this Amazon Big Spring Deal lasts. And that’s only through the end of the month. If the Pixel 9 Pro isn’t doing it for you, however, you should also check out these phone deals to give yourself a wider selection.

Topics
