I’ve had the Google Pixel 9 Pro for three months. Here’s why I still love it

While there were a lot of great phones that came out in 2024, the Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the ones that stood out to me the most. Though my primary device is my iPhone 16 Pro, using the Google Pixel 9 Pro is still just as delightful as the first day I checked it out.

I’ve been a fan of Google’s Pixel phones for a few years now, as Google has one of the cleanest Android interfaces I’ve tried. For a few years, Google has maintained the same basic look and feel.

But the Pixel 9 lineup brought some big changes, including making the Pixel feel much more modern and fresh. Though the Pixel 9 came out quite early this year with an August release, the last time I really used it was back in October for a camera comparison with my iPhone 16 Pro.

I decided to give my Pixel 9 Pro a go again, and I’m still in love with it.

Google’s best hardware in years

Since the Pixel 6 series, Google had largely retained the same overall look for the Pixel through the Pixel 8. It definitely had a classic and distinctive look, but like the iPhone Pro models, it was starting to get a little stale. It was time for a change.

The Pixel 9 got a fresh face-lift, and honestly, the new look is just so good. I actually prefer the new aesthetic of the camera bar — it feels much more sleek than the old design, which extended into the frame. And with a metal casing for the camera bar instead of plastic, it’s much more elegant. It still retains the unique look of the Pixel family, but is more refined.

I’m also a fan of the change to flat edges, which seems to have spread across the smartphone market since Apple did it years ago. It makes the phone feel more comfortable and easier to use with swipe gestures on the screen. The matte back glass is also incredibly nice to the touch and is not too slippery.

Originally, I fell in love with the Peony color of the base model Pixel 9, but I always prefer the “pro” models of phones for the extra features. I thought the Rose Quartz was an inferior pink compared to Peony, but it’s grown quite a bit on me since I originally got it. Rose Quartz is a more subtle pink that isn’t loud and in your face, and I love how feminine it looks in person. Don’t get me wrong, Peony is a great color, but pink lovers will still be happy with Rose Quartz.

I remember calling the Pixel 9 Pro “the iPhone of Android,” which still holds true in terms of the hardware.

Circle to Search keeps getting better

Though I’m not a huge fan of how AI seems to be taking over everything, I must admit that some features are very useful, especially on mobile. One of those features is Circle to Search on Android, and I love that it continues to evolve and improve on Pixels. Google also added the Pixel Screenshots app with the Pixel 9 series, and the latest December Feature Drop update combines the Screenshots with Circle to Search in a practical way. Sometimes, when I use Circle to Search, it’s because I want to buy something later on, whether it’s for myself or a gift idea for someone. Now, when you use Circle to Search on a Pixel 9, you can save that search into the Screenshots app.

I love this combination of features, which makes it so much easier to remember those things I search for. Speaking of Screenshots, one of my issues with the app when it first debuted was that there wasn’t a way to easily organize your screenshots. Thankfully, Google has rectified that in the latest update, as it now automatically categorizes screenshots and even provides helpful suggested actions. It’s not perfect, but it’s a step in the right direction.

A lot to love about the Pixel 9 Pro

As I continue to use the Pixel 9 Pro again, I remember why I like it so much, and I’ve discovered new things I didn’t before.

I’ve begun to use a Pixel Watch 3 with it, and honestly, I like it more than my Apple Watch Ultra in terms of aesthetics and interface. Of course, this does mean I have to use the Fitbit app, which I haven’t used in many years, but I’m also finding that to be another good way to get insight into my overall health and well-being.

And while Google’s Tensor G4 may not be quite as good as the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or Apple’s A18 Pro, I haven’t had any issues with my Pixel 9 Pro’s performance. It’s continued to be fast, snappy, responsive, and does what I need.

The display is also fantastic, with higher resolution and peak brightness than my iPhone 16 Pro; it’s just much easier to see and use. I often have issues with my iPhone’s display outdoors in bright sunlight, where the display doesn’t reach maximum brightness and needs a restart before it works. I don’t have this problem with the Pixel 9 Pro.

Though I did a camera comparison between the Pixel 9 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro, and the iPhone won that, I didn’t say that the Pixel 9 Pro takes bad photos. It still takes very good photos! But when using both of them, I prefer the iPhone. And the selfie camera is easily better on the Pixel 9 Pro.

There have been many phones in 2024, but as I keep using the Pixel 9 Pro, I find that I like it even more.