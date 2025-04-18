At 20% off, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL just became Android’s best phone

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of our favorite phones. In fact, it is right there at slot number two in our list of the best Android phones, where we call it the “best big Android phone.” It’s also 20% off today, knocking a 128GB storage and obsidian black version of the phone down to $884, from $1,099. That’s a savings of $215. You can also get a discount on the , but it costs a few more dollars at $899. Tap the button below to see the phone we’re highlighting in today’s best deal or keep on reading to see why this is one of our favored phones.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerhouse. It has 16GB of RAM, and excellent display, legitimately helpful AI tools, and what our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review calls the “best Pixel hardware yet.” As mentioned, it is the second phone detailed in our list of the best Android phones, labelled as a “big” phone. And it is, the XL referring to its 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 1344 x 2992 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Our review calls this display “outstanding” and tells us that the “screen is bright and vibrant without being too punchy.” You begin to wonder why this is number two.

To put everything into context, and show both why the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a stellar pick while on sale and why determining “the best” is hard with these phones, take a look at some comparisons. The top phone right now is the OnePlus 13, a new phone from a brand that is popping off in a big way lately. While we don’t have a comparison between the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we do have have a head-to-head where the OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9 Pro are compared. The results? “As much as we would love to give the OnePlus 13 the winner’s flowers, we’re giving them to the Google Pixel 9 Pro.”

If you want a phone with a bigger screen, aren’t interested in having one of the best tablets, and get this deal where you save $215, then the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL likely becomes the best Android phone for you. Remember, the phone is usually $1,099, so this puts it down to $884 if you tap the button below. And, if color matters to you, don’t forget you can also get the for $899.