At 20% off, the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL just became Android’s best phone

By
Reviewed By Digital Trends Pixel 9 Pro XL display.
Digital Trends

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is one of our favorite phones. In fact, it is right there at slot number two in our list of the best Android phones, where we call it the “best big Android phone.” It’s also 20% off today, knocking a 128GB storage and obsidian black version of the phone down to $884, from $1,099. That’s a savings of $215. You can also get a discount on the , but it costs a few more dollars at $899. Tap the button below to see the phone we’re highlighting in today’s best deal or keep on reading to see why this is one of our favored phones.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

The Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a powerhouse. It has 16GB of RAM, and excellent display, legitimately helpful AI tools, and what our Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review calls the “best Pixel hardware yet.” As mentioned, it is the second phone detailed in our list of the best Android phones, labelled as a “big” phone. And it is, the XL referring to its 6.8-inch Super Actua OLED display with a 1344 x 2992 resolution and up to 120Hz refresh rate. Our review calls this display “outstanding” and tells us that the “screen is bright and vibrant without being too punchy.” You begin to wonder why this is number two.

To put everything into context, and show both why the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL is a stellar pick while on sale and why determining “the best” is hard with these phones, take a look at some comparisons. The top phone right now is the OnePlus 13, a new phone from a brand that is popping off in a big way lately. While we don’t have a comparison between the OnePlus 13 and the Pixel 9 Pro XL, we do have have a head-to-head where the OnePlus 13 and Google Pixel 9 Pro are compared. The results? “As much as we would love to give the OnePlus 13 the winner’s flowers, we’re giving them to the Google Pixel 9 Pro.”

If you want a phone with a bigger screen, aren’t interested in having one of the best tablets, and get this deal where you save $215, then the Google Pixel 9 Pro XL likely becomes the best Android phone for you. Remember, the phone is usually $1,099, so this puts it down to $884 if you tap the button below. And, if color matters to you, don’t forget you can also get the for $899.

Our absolute favorite budget folding phone is an extra $150 off today
Motorola Razr 2024 in Spritz Orange showing Moo on the cover display.

This past Friday we released our updated guide to the best phones of today. Most of the top contenders come from brands you see almost daily at this point, with phones like the Apple iPhone 16 and Google Pixel Pro 9 sitting near the top of the list. Samsung and OnePlus also make the list, though aren't quite as prolific. But when it comes to the great flip phones and great folding phones that are actually affordable? Motorola's Razr is zooming to the forefront.

Right now, you can get the Motorola Razr 2024, which we dubbed the "best cheap folding phone," for just $550 instead of the usual $700 the 256GB unlocked version costs. It's incredibly affordable compared to the competition and an overall delightful phone to use. Tap one of the buttons below to see the Motorola Razr 2024 in a store of your choice while it is $150 off or keep reading to see why we like it so much.

Save $250 when you buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro through Amazon
Google Pixel 9 Pro.

The Google Pixel 9 Pro has an amazing offer going on now through the end of March. If you buy a 256GB Google Pixel 9 Pro through Amazon's Big Spring Deals event you can get it for just $849, which is $250 less than it normally costs. The Google Pixel 9 Pro is one of the best Android phones you can get at the moment, with it's typical $1,099 price being one of its few downsides. Tap the button below to see the phone while it is heavily discounted or keep reading to see why we love this phone so much and why you'll love it too.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 9 Pro
Our Google Pixel 9 Pro review dubbed it "the iPhone of Android" — a statement that should tell you a lot about its capabilities, instincts, and styles. The review also makes detailed observations about the phone's legitimately useful AI features. We see that Gemini, for example, replaces the traditional Google assistant as your default helper. The camera's AI is also improved, with features like 'Add Me' and a system to "reimagine" the surroundings of a shot you've taken. In fact, when we compare the Pixel 9 Pro and the iPhone 15 Pro, we actually consider the Pixel 9 Pro the winner when it comes to software and updates.

While the Google Pixel 9a faces delays, the Pixel 8a sees discounts
Google Pixel 9a vs Pixel 8a.

It's a tale of two phones. The Google Pixel 9a (seen on the left in the image above) is set to release soon, with pre-order deals ready to launch at any moment. Unfortunately, the anticipated budget phone has run into delays. The good news is that we can now get the Google Pixel 8a (seen on the right in the image above) for a much cheaper price, down $100 to $399 for an unlocked phone and $200 to $299 for a locked phone from Best Buy. Those are both from the base price of $499, which is what the 9a will retail at as well, so it is incredibly easy to do a cost comparison. Here, we're going to make the case for getting a Google Pixel 8a on a discount instead of waiting for the delayed, full-price Google Pixel 9a. If you don't need any reassurance, however, you can tap the button below to start shopping.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel 8a (even though the 9a is coming soon)
First and foremost, one of the big appeals of Google's '-a' series Pixel phones is that they are quality, affordable smartphones. So, getting a slightly older one at a huge discount makes a lot of sense. The 8a has scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on its display and the Google Pixel 8a's IP67 weather resistant case that's nearly as good as the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pros' IP68. Likewise it has a nice OLED screen and a 120Hz refresh rate that puts many similarly priced tablets to shame. The 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage (there's a 256GB storage version, too, but the deal is for 128) make this a decently powerful machine, too.

