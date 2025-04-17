After delays, the Google Pixel 9a is finally available to buy: These are the best deals

After a lot of waiting, delays, and hype for the Google Pixel 9a, there’s no shame if your hype died down a bit. But now it’s here, and we’ve reviewed the Pixel 9a as “a brilliant phone to buy” and even find picking between the Pixel 9a and regular Pixel 9 a “close call.” The Google Pixel 9a retails for $499, and you can see it in the store for yourself by tapping the button below. But there are a lot of offers going on that you need to know about before making your purchasing decision to ensure you get the best deal. Here, we’re going to detail all of Google’s offers on the phone so you can get the best deal for your unique situation.

What Google Pixel 9a deal is best for you?

Depending on what you have and what you want, there is a different Google Pixel 9a deal out there for you:

If you want the phone free , as your carrier to get $499 back over the course of 24 months as bill credits toward your service fee. As the base version of the phone is $499, this makes it effectively free.

, as your carrier to get $499 back over the course of 24 months as bill credits toward your service fee. As the base version of the phone is $499, this makes it effectively free. If you have a phone to trade in , for as low as $99 (your exact price will depend on what you trade in) and get $100 in Google Store credits for your next purchase. (The credits are enough to get you the .) If you want to take advantage of this deal, do so by the April 23.

, for as low as $99 (your exact price will depend on what you trade in) and get $100 in Google Store credits for your next purchase. (The credits are enough to get you the .) If you want to take advantage of this deal, do so by the April 23. Everyone needs to know that you can save $10 on a Pixel 9a case if you add it to your cart alongside your phone purchase. This isn’t clearly labeled on the Pixel 9a store page, so don’t forget this before you check out — you probably want a case and there’s no reason not to get one now. I recommend the as the Case-Mate I got for my Pixel 8 Pro has seen it through several drops with no damages.

If you want a Google Pixel 9a, now is a great time to get one. It’s just released, so it is as fresh and (relatively) powerful as it will ever be, and there are still launch sales available. The phone will be less attractive in about a month as starter deals start to wane and “old age” deals have yet to trickle in. However, if none of these deals appeal to you, be sure to check out our collection of the best phone deals for offers on other phones.