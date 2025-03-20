Google Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: should you upgrade?

Table of Contents Table of Contents Google Pixel 9a: vs. Google Pixel 8a: specs Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: design and build Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: screen and battery life Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: performance Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: cameras Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: software and support Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: pricing and availability Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: is it worth upgrading?

Google has released a new budget phone, the Pixel 9a. How does it compare to its predecessor, the Pixel 8a? We’ve got the answers, and the changes are significant in some ways. In others, not so much. If you have a Pixel 8a and are considering upgrading, read this first.

Google Pixel 9a: vs. Google Pixel 8a: specs

Google Pixel 9a Google Pixel 8a Size 154.7 x 73.3 x 8.9 mm (6.1 x 2.9 x 0.4 inches) 152.1 x 72.7 x 8.9 mm (5.99 x 2.86 x 0.35 inches) Weight 185.9 grams (6.6 ounces) 189 grams (6.67 ounces) Screen size 6.3-inch Actua OLED display 6.1-inch Actua OLED display Screen resolution 2424 x 1080 at 422.2 pixels per inch

Peak brightness: 2,700 nits 2400 x 1080 at 430 pixels per inch

Peak brightness: 2,000 nits Storage 128GB, 256GB 128GB, 256GB MicroSD card slot No No Tap-to-Pay services Google Wallet Google Wallet Processor Google Tensor G4 Google Tensor G3 RAM 8GB 8GB Software Android 15 Android 15 Cameras Rear: 48MP Quad PD wide camera, 13MP ultrawide camera From: 13MP selfie camera Rear: 64MP Quad PD wide camera, 13MP ultrawide camera Front: 13MP selfie camera Video Rear: Up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second (fps), 240 fps for slow motion Front: Up to 4K at 30 fps Rear: Up to 4K at 60 frames-per-second (fps), 240 fps for slow motion Front: Up to 4K at 30 fps Bluetooth Bluetooth 5.3 Bluetooth 5.3 Ports USB-C USB-C Biometrics Under-display fingerprint sensor Under-display fingerprint sensor Water Resistance IP68 IP67 Battery 5,100mAh

23W fast charging

7.5w Qi wireless charging 4,992mAh

18W fast charging

7.5w Qi wireless charging App Marketplace Google Play Store Google Play Store Colors Obsidian, Porcelain, Iris, Peony Aloe, Bay, Porcelain, Obsidian Price From $499 Starting at $499 Review TBP Pixel 8a

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: design and build

The Pixel 9a, like the Pixel 8a, is the final smartphone in its series. As a new budget-friendly option, it won’t feature all the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro capabilities. However, it includes many appealing elements, making it an excellent choice for many users.

Google’s latest A model introduces significant design changes, including flatter sides that resemble the standard Pixel 9 series. This marks a shift from the more rounded edges of the Pixel 8a.

Part of the refreshed design includes a new camera bar. Instead of the traditional Pixel camera bar, the Pixel 9a features a more compact, pill-shaped camera module, resulting in a noticeable visual difference.

Once again, Google has prioritized sustainability by using recycled materials to construct the new phone. Notably, the Pixel 9a incorporates more recycled plastic in its back cover. Another notable improvement is its IP68 water resistance rating, which enhances the level of protection compared to the Pixel 8a’s IP67 rating.

Google has made some changes this time around in terms of color options. You can purchase the Pixel 9a in Obsidian or Porcelain, along with two new colors this year: Iris and Peony.

Despite having a larger display (see below), the Pixel 9a is slightly lighter than its predecessor.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: screen and battery life

The new display on the Pixel 9a measures 6.3 inches, an increase from the previous 6.1 inches, and utilizes Actua pOLED technology. This display boasts a peak brightness of 2,700 nits, up from 2,000 nits, making the newer model significantly more enjoyable to use in bright conditions.

The Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a feature a 120Hz refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and animations.

In terms of battery, the Pixel 9a includes a larger 5,100mAh battery compared to the 4,492mAh battery in the earlier model. This notable improvement should result in longer battery life, though third-party testing will provide a clearer picture.

Regarding charging capabilities, the Pixel 9a supports wired charging of up to 23W, compared to 18W in the previous model, allowing for faster charging with compatible chargers. However, wireless charging remains at a modest 7.5W.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: performance

The performance differences between the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a primarily arise from their processors. The Pixel 9a features the newer Google Tensor G4 chip, while the Google Tensor G3 powers the Pixel 8a. This upgrade to the Tensor chip leads to several performance enhancements. The Tensor G4 delivers faster processing speeds, improved efficiency, and enhanced AI capabilities compared to its predecessor. As a result, the Pixel 9a should handle demanding tasks, such as gaming and video editing, more smoothly. Additionally, it will likely offer improvements in AI-driven features like voice recognition and image processing.

Although the Tensor G3 in the Pixel 8a is still a capable processor, the upgrade in the Pixel 9a ensures a more fluid and responsive user experience, especially for resource-intensive applications.

It will be interesting to compare the performance of the Pixel 9a during our review testing.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: cameras

There’s one significant change Google made regarding the camera system on the Pixel 9a. The camera sensor is now 48MP, compared to the Pixel 8a’s 64MP. However, this doesn’t mean it’s a downgrade, as the new phone has a larger aperture. In doing so, it provides better light capture. The Pixel 9a also has a Dual Pixel system that improves its autofocus.

Beyond this, the rear ultrawide and front selfie cameras remain untouched year after year, at least from a hardware perspective.

Beyond this, it’s essential to remember that, thanks to the Tensor G4 chip, the Pixel 9a should benefit from enhanced AI capabilities. This improves image processing, including features like Macro Focus and “Add Me” group editing. Both phones continue to offer excellent photo editing software tools like Magic Editor and Magic Eraser.

Again, as mentioned, a notable physical difference is the redesigned camera module on the Pixel 9a. It moves from the traditional Pixel camera bar to a more compact, pill-shaped design.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: software and support

While subtle, the software and support differences between the Google Pixel 9a and Pixel 8a are significant for long-term users. Both phones benefit from Google’s impressive commitment to seven years of software updates, ensuring access to the latest Android features and security patches for an extended period. However, the Pixel 9a, launching with Android 15, inherently starts its support cycle a year later than the Pixel 8a, which launched with Android 14. This means the Pixel 9a will receive updates until 2032, while the 8a’s support will conclude in 2031.

Furthermore, the Pixel 9a’s newer Tensor G4 chip is expected to offer enhanced AI processing and improved efficiency in handling future Android updates compared to the Pixel 8a’s Tensor G3. This translates to potentially smoother performance and better optimization for future software iterations on the Pixel 9a. While both phones offer a robust and long-lasting software experience, the Pixel 9a’s later launch and upgraded chip provide a slight advantage in terms of longevity and future-proofing.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: pricing and availability

Google has set the prices for its new budget phone, the Pixel 9a, at $499 for the 128GB model and $559 for the 256GB version. Both models come with 8GB of RAM. The Pixel 9a is expected to be released sometime in April. In the meantime, the Pixel 8a is still available, starting at $499.

Pixel 9a vs. Pixel 8a: is it worth upgrading?

If you are in the market for a new budget phone and don’t currently own a Pixel 9a, there are many reasons to consider it. The phone features the Tensor G4 chip, which is also used in the other Pixel 9 series devices. It boasts an impressive camera system and a 6.3-inch display.

Upgrading from a Pixel 8a to a Pixel 9a offers several compelling advantages, particularly enhanced performance, improved display quality, and extended battery life. The Pixel 9a’s Tensor G4 chip provides a significant performance boost over the Pixel 8a’s G3 chip, resulting in smoother multitasking, quicker app loading times, and enhanced AI-driven features. The Pixel 9a also has a more prominent and significantly brighter display, delivering a more immersive viewing experience, especially in outdoor environments.

Moreover, the increase in battery capacity, combined with faster charging speeds, ensures longer usage times and minimizes downtime. The redesigned camera module, improved sensors, and AI processing capabilities promise better image quality and introduce new photography features. Finally, the Pixel 9a offers a slightly extended software support window and upgraded water resistance, making it a more future-proof and durable device. For those seeking the latest advancements in the Pixel A series, the Pixel 9a is a solid upgrade.