Digital Trends
Mobile

Google pits design teams against each other to create next winning Pixel phone

Andy Boxall
By
Google Pixel 3 XL review
Julian Chokkatu/Digital Trends

Google is rumored to have at least three design teams working on its future smartphones, and it’s a competition between them all to produce the final design. This comes just days before Google is expected to reveal the new Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL devices, which leaks show to be midrange smartphones with designs that are similar to the flagship Pixel phones released at the end of 2018.

The similar designs may turn out to be a disappointment to some, as the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are hardly regarded as the most attractive devices of their time. Google’s apparent plan to have multiple design teams working in competition could be a reaction to the lukewarm reception to the controversial design decisions taken to create Pixel phones up until now. When we say controversial, we’re really talking about the notch, and the bezels.

It’s further evidence Google is working to alter its hardware divisions. In March, rumors spread it had asked members of its Create hardware team to find alternative roles, potentially for a temporary period of time, due to alterations to upcoming product plans. More pertinently, Google parent company Alphabet’s earnings for the first quarter of 2019 showed demand for the Pixel phones was low.

Exact figures were not stated, but Ruth Porat, Alphabet’s CFO, said there had been lower year-on-year sales of Pixel devices, and mostly laid the blame at the door of an overall drop in premium smartphone sales globally. However, the increase in focus on design across the industry marks the Pixel 3 devices out as being visually lacking, despite the technical prowess inside. The internal competition could help give it an edge, and avoid repeating the perceived design errors of the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.

Google does understand design, but has struggled with consistency. At the beginning of 2018, Google acquired HTC’s design team that had worked on Pixel devices already, with more than 2,000 engineers and designers joining the team. Its home hardware, including the Google Home Mini and Google Home Hub, are minimalist and attractive, with a focus on using tactile fabric to enhance them. This was part of an effort to create a consistent design language. In a recent interview, Google’s hardware design vice president Ivy Ross said, “It’s important that we keep the same language and signals up until such time where there’s a reason to evolve. I think we will evolve; we’ll keep our values but we’ll evolve. But really we’re just getting started.”

Three competing design divisions could be the start of that evolution, but it’s unclear whether we will see the results for the Pixel 4, or devices after that.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

How to block a number in Android
Up Next

Best 17-inch laptops
Facebook's Mark Zuckerberg | The future is private
Social Media

Facebook says the future is private, but what does that mean?

At Facebook's F8 developer conference, the company emphasized its desire to take a more hands-on approach to privacy over the future. But what, exactly, will a more privacy-focused Facebook end up looking like?
Posted By Christian de Looper
Pixel 3 taking a photo
Mobile

International teasers suggest launch of Google's Pixel 3a phones may be imminent

The Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL are considered to be two of the best Android smartphones, but it looks like Google could be prepping a midrange line. Say hello to the Pixel 3a and Pixel 3a XL.
Posted By Mark Jansen
Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon (2018) review
Computing

Is 14 inches the perfect size for a laptop? These 4 laptops might convince you

If you're looking for the best 14-inch laptops, there are a number of factors to consider. You want good battery life, an attractive screen, solid performance, and a good build. Our favorites that do all that and more.
Posted By Jon Martindale
google duplex hands on io2018 2836
Mobile

What to expect at Google I/O 2019: Android Q, Pixel 3a, and more

It's almost time for Google to show us its most highly-anticipated releases of early 2019. But what can you expect at Google I/O 2019? More details of the new Android version are certain, but there are seemingly a few surprises.
Posted By Mark Jansen
best unlocked phones bestunlockedphone head
Mobile

Smash your carrier shackles with the best unlocked phones

If you want the freedom to switch carriers at will or you prefer to get your phone directly from the company that makes it, you'll want to buy an unlocked smartphone. These are the best unlocked phones you can buy in the U.S.
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple iPad 2018
Deals

The Apple iPad and Samsung Galaxy tablets get big discounts at Walmart

If you’ve been thinking about a tablet but have been waiting for a deal, you're in luck. Walmart just cut prices on the Samsung Galaxy Tab A and 2018 Apple iPad, letting you score one of these great devices and save $80.
Posted By Lucas Coll
Samsung Galaxy S10
Mobile

Galaxy S10 too pricey? Cheap Galaxy A20, A50 may soon quench your Samsung thirst

Samsung may be planning to bring its affordable but still desirable Galaxy A20 and Galaxy A50 to the U.S., and the more feature-packed Galaxy A70 to Canada. The phones are official internationally already.
Posted By Andy Boxall
HP Spectre x360 15 2019 review
Computing

Want a PC you can reach out and touch? These are the best touchscreen laptops

The best touchscreen laptops aren't locked to 2-in-1s and convertibles, but include clamshell designs too. We pick the best touchscreen clamshells you can find in 2018, ranging from Windows 10 PCs to Chromebooks.
Posted By Mark Coppock
Computing

Can't keep track of your cash? The best personal finance software can help

Stay on top of your money with the best personal finance software no matter which operating system or platform you're on. Our picks can help you save more, track your spending, and budget wisely.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Android
Mobile

It looks like Android Beam is being pruned out of Android Q

Android Pie recently rolled out, but it's already time to look ahead to Android Q, the next version of Google's mobile OS. We've seen a number of rumors and leaks come out about the operating system, and now it's available for beta testing.
Posted By Christian de Looper
cdma vs gsm differences explained header
Mobile

CDMA vs. GSM: What’s the difference between these cellular standards?

If you're in the market for a new smartphone or carrier, you've likely encountered the acronyms CDMA and GSM before. Check out our brief explanation on the two wireless standards covering their availability and functionality.
Posted By Simon Hill
tiles on wear os for google shown off at io 2019
Mobile

Tiles on Wear OS makes using your smartwatch smoother and easier

Smartwatches are all about accessing the information you need, when you need it. Wear OS is about to get a whole lot more convenient with a new interface. Called Tiles on Wear OS, it'll be shown off at Google I/O 2019.
Posted By Mark Jansen
How to make a contact group on iPhone
Apple

Planning a party? Here’s how to make a contact group on an iPhone

There's no obvious way to crate contact groups on your iPhone, but you can do it through iCloud or you can install a third-party app to help. We explain both methods as we explore how to make a contact group on an iPhone.
Posted By Simon Hill
Bose Sleepbuds
Mobile

Bose Sleepbuds mask noise to help you drift off to sleep

If you have trouble sleeping at night or you're frequently woken by noises, then Bose's Sleepbuds may be just what you need. These noise masking earbuds play soothing sounds to lull you to sleep, but does it justify the hefty price tag?
Posted By Simon Hill