Google Pixel February 2025 update addresses two issues

The latest Pixel software update is now available for download on supported devices. The February 2025 update focuses on two fixes.

The release notes note that the February 2025 update includes an audio output fix in Android Auto. It also resolves a bug preventing Bluetooth from connecting with specific devices or accessories.

The new software update is being rolled out to all supported devices, which include the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro, Pixel 6a, Pixel 7, Pixel 7 Pro, Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, Pixel 8, Pixel 8 Pro, Pixel 9, Pixel 9 Pro, Pixel 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. However, older Pixel devices, such as the Pixel 5 and earlier models, will no longer receive regular software updates and are not eligible for this release.

Users with supported devices should receive update notifications in the coming days and weeks. Additionally, they can manually check for updates through their phone’s settings menu.

Google is expected to announce the Pixel 10 series in just a few months. Like the current Pixel 9 series, it’s likely to contain four handsets. In this case, a Pixel 10, Pixel 10 Pro, Pixel 10 Pro XL, and Pixel 10 Pro Fold.

We expect these phones will feature a Google Tensor G5 chip. Camera enhancements are also likely as are software improvements, specifically with AI. The new phones could also use a MediaTek modem rather than the Samsung Exynos modem like previous models.

The Pixel 9 series was announced last August, while the Pixel 8 series launched in October a year before. We can probably expect the Pixel 10 series this summer.

The last significant Pixel update was released in December. The update brought several new features and enhancements. Key improvements included upgrades to Gemini, Google’s AI model, which now offers a “saved info” option for personalized responses, better app integration, and more.