 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Ends tomorrow: Save $70 on the Google Pixel Watch at Best Buy

Albert Bassili
By
Google Pixel Watch worn on a man's wrist, showing the Pacific watch face.
Andy Boxall/Digital Trends

Smartwatches are a great companion to our day-to-day lives, making things like answering calls or listening to music much more convenient. While the space has mostly been dominated by the likes of the Apple Watch and the Samsung Watch, Google recently jumped into the poo of smartwatches with the Google Pixel Watch. Luckily, you can grab it with a great deal from Best Buy that brings it down to $330 from $400.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

The Google Pixel Watch is exactly what you’d expect from the first entry into the industry from Google, and that means that while the overall design and fit are great, some lacking features might bother you. For example, the watch only comes in one size, which is 41mm, and while that will likely be fine for most folks, those who prefer a bigger screen are somewhat left out. Even so, that’s balanced with a very comfortable smartwatch, which is easily one of the most important things Google needed to get right. In the same vein, while the Fitbit app is very comprehensive, it is missing features we see on competitor watches, such as the temperature sensor on the Apple Watch 8 or the body composition reading on the Galaxy Watch 5.

Luckily, a recent Pixel Watch update added fall detection, which many folks worry about, especially as they get older or live alone. As for the battery, it’s somewhat of a mixed bag, being quite power-hungry with sleep tracking, meaning if you want to get almost two days of charge, you’ll need to switch that feature off. Otherwise, with the face always on and all the tracking running, you’re likely looking at 24 hours, give or take, so you’ll certainly have to take it off to let it charge.

Related

The Google Pixel Watch is a smartwatch made of compromises in that it’s a great watch if you don’t mind missing out on a couple of features here and there, and for the $330 deal Best Buy is offering, it mitigates some of those issues. On the other hand, if you feel that it’s just one compromise too far, then it’s worth looking at some of these other smartwatch deals for something that might work better for you.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Albert Bassili
Albert Bassili
Deals Writer
Albert’s been a tech and gaming writer for almost a decade now, writing across websites such as GameGavel, How-To-Geek, and…
Apple Watch SE and Apple Watch Series 8 are discounted today
Apple Watch Series 8 showing its App Library.

Today's the perfect time to buy yourself an Apple Watch, as Amazon has slashed the prices of two of the most popular models of the wearable device. The second-generation Apple Watch SE is available from $220, down from $249, and the Apple Watch Series 8 has had its starting price temporarily slashed from $399 to $329. We're not sure how much time you've got left to take advantage of these Apple Watch deals, but it's highly recommended that you make your choice on which one to purchase now because stocks are probably running out.
Apple Watch SE 2 -- from $220, was from $249

The second-generation Apple Watch SE is the cheaper Apple Watch, but it still provides comprehensive health and fitness tracking features such as heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and fall detection. Between the Apple Watch SE 2 and Apple Watch SE, you'll want to go for the new version of the wearable device because of the extra processing power provided by the S8 SiP chipset, the updated accelerometer and gyroscope for better readings, and the addition of the crash detection feature that can call emergency services when it detects that the wearer was involved in a severe car accident.

Read more
Get 3 months of Boost Mobile with 5GB of 5G data for $15
Boost Mobile store.

Contracts are an ugly sort of thing. They invoke images of lawyers, courtroom, and rigid rules. Of legalese designed to getcha. Unfortunately, they are also closely tied to our cell phone bills. Luckily, companies know the contract life isn't for everyone and are offering prepaid phone plans as an alternative to those that want one. Boost Mobile, one of the best MVNOs (short for 'Mobile Virtual Network Operators'), is one such company and is now offering a great deal on phone service and 5G data. Their 3 Months 5GB Plan SIM Card Kit, which is only available to new customers, is currently just $15. That's $30 down from the usual $45 and a great way to save.

Why you should buy the Boost Mobile 5GB Plan SIM Card Kit
When you see a price this low, the first questions should be about the data. The Boost Mobile 5GB plan provides unlimited phone conversations and text and 5GB of 5G (or 4G) data and allows for mobile hotspots. Since the phone is prepaid, there are no overage charges, making this a great phone plan for teens. Teach them responsibility for their own data usage. No longer fear that their downloading of the best mobile games will incur big penalties on your credit card.

Read more
The best Android phones in 2023: the 13 best ones you can buy
The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra lying face-down in between a bed frame and wall.

It's hard to find a bad Android phone these days — but what's the best Android phone in 2023? It's a daunting question, but one we aim to answer for you in this article.

There's a lot to consider when buying a new Android phone. Do you want a big screen? How much do you value camera performance? Are you a big-time gamer? Need a long battery life? We've compiled a list of Android phones to fit everyone's needs, regardless of your priorities or preferences.

Read more