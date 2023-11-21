Black Friday deal knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch

One of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals comes courtesy of Best Buy and is perfect for Google Pixel fans. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch for $200 saving you a substantial $80 off the regular price of $280. A stylish smartwatch, this is sure to be one of the best Black Friday deals for someone who prefers something a little different from the usual smartwatches around. We’re here to tell you more about it or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

While the Google Pixel Watch is older tech now, it’s still very stylish and tempting. It has a great circular case with a crown on the side as expected. It’s minimalist but super comfy to wear being very lightweight at just 64 grams. It has a Gorilla Glass case back to maintain good contact with your skin. The screen is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen which looks great and suitably sharp.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Google Pixel Watch is how it ties into the Fitbit ecosystem. If you’re familiar with Fitbits, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to use. There’s an optical heart rate sensor along with the option to take an ECG. It lacks a few of the finer features of a Fitbit but it has all the essentials such as activity tracking, calories burned, and other features.

At all times, you can track everything from your sleep to your steps taken, with the Fitbit app helping you manage your wellbeing much like the best smartwatches offer. With 5 ATRM water and scratch resistance, it’ll be great for taking on your travels and adventures.

It’s not the perfect smartwatch as we explained in our look at the Google Pixel Watch one month after first trying it, but it’s slightly distinctive compared to the competition. While on sale, it’s that bit more tempting than usual too.

Normally priced at $280, the Google Pixel Watch is currently down to $200 at Best Buy so you save $80 off the regular price. A pretty great discount given it pushes it into a more tempting price band, if you’re looking for a sleek and small smartwatch, this could be the one for you. Tap the buy button now if you agree.

