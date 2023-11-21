 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Deals

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Black Friday deal knocks $80 off the Google Pixel Watch

Jennifer Allen
By
The Google Pixel Watch's Pilot Bold watch face.
Andy Boxall / Digital Trends

One of the best Black Friday smartwatch deals comes courtesy of Best Buy and is perfect for Google Pixel fans. Right now, you can buy the Google Pixel Watch smartwatch for $200 saving you a substantial $80 off the regular price of $280. A stylish smartwatch, this is sure to be one of the best Black Friday deals for someone who prefers something a little different from the usual smartwatches around. We’re here to tell you more about it or you can simply tap the buy button below.

Why you should buy the Google Pixel Watch

While the Google Pixel Watch is older tech now, it’s still very stylish and tempting. It has a great circular case with a crown on the side as expected. It’s minimalist but super comfy to wear being very lightweight at just 64 grams. It has a Gorilla Glass case back to maintain good contact with your skin. The screen is a 1.2-inch AMOLED screen which looks great and suitably sharp.

Perhaps the most appealing thing about the Google Pixel Watch is how it ties into the Fitbit ecosystem. If you’re familiar with Fitbits, you’ll appreciate how easy it is to use. There’s an optical heart rate sensor along with the option to take an ECG. It lacks a few of the finer features of a Fitbit but it has all the essentials such as activity tracking, calories burned, and other features.

Don't Miss:

At all times, you can track everything from your sleep to your steps taken, with the Fitbit app helping you manage your wellbeing much like the best smartwatches offer. With 5 ATRM water and scratch resistance, it’ll be great for taking on your travels and adventures.

It’s not the perfect smartwatch as we explained in our look at the Google Pixel Watch one month after first trying it, but it’s slightly distinctive compared to the competition. While on sale, it’s that bit more tempting than usual too.

Normally priced at $280, the Google Pixel Watch is currently down to $200 at Best Buy so you save $80 off the regular price. A pretty great discount given it pushes it into a more tempting price band, if you’re looking for a sleek and small smartwatch, this could be the one for you. Tap the buy button now if you agree.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jennifer Allen
Jennifer Allen
Deals Writer
Jennifer Allen is a technology writer with over 10 years of experience. She primarily writes about the best deals coverage…
Google Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro just had their prices slashed
Renders of the Google Pixel 8 Pro and Pixel 8 next to each other.

Is time time for an upgraded smartphone? The season is just ripe for it with Black Friday deals arriving at every store and hitting every brand. What's more is that you don't have to wait, there are so many Black Friday phone deals going on now that you can pick something up any time you like. For example, we're investing Google's Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro phones and, yeah, the deals are on. For example, as part of Best Buy Black Friday deals you can save $150 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 (128GB, upgradeable), dropping its price from $699 to $549. Meanwhile, you can save $200 on an unlocked Google Pixel 8 Pro (128GB, upgradeable), dropping the price from $999 to $799. To take advantage of either of these, the most enticing Google Pixel Black Friday deals, tap the corresponding button below.
Google Pixel 8 -- $549, was $699:

Google Pixel 8 Pro -- $799, was $999

Read more
Amazon Black Friday sale slices 29% off the Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Kindle Fire Max 11's Home screen.

Amazon fans, here's one of the Black Friday tablet deals that you should consider shopping -- the 128GB, ad-free version of the Amazon Fire Max 11 for $200, following a 29% discount on its original price of $280. That's $80 in savings that you may not get from anywhere other than Black Friday deals, but the offer may not even make it to the shopping holiday itself because there's a chance that stocks are already gone by then. If you want to get this device for much cheaper than usual, it's highly recommended that you proceed with the purchase right now.

Why you should buy the Amazon Fire Max 11 tablet
The Amazon Fire Max 11 is Amazon's most powerful Fire tablet, featuring an octa-core MediaTek MT8188 processor and 4GB of RAM for smooth performance when you're multitasking between apps, browsing the internet, and watching streaming shows on Amazon Prime Video or other services. The device is equipped with a great display for video -- an 11-inch touchscreen with 2000 x 1200 resolution -- two upward-firing speakers, and a battery life of up to 14 hours on a single charge. The tablet's storage may be expanded by up to 1TB through its microSD slot, and if you activate Show Mode, the Amazon Fire Max 11 turns into a smart display that's powered by Amazon's Alexa.

Read more
Best iPad Black Friday deals: iPad Mini, iPad Air, iPad Pro, and more
Digital Trends Best Black Friday iPad Deals

There's no better time to take advantage of iPad deals than on Black Friday, as the discounts are the largest that they could be from the various retailers. Whether you're on a tight budget and are hoping to get the entry-level 10.2-inch Apple iPad for even cheaper than usual, or you're planning to make a huge investment on the powerful Apple iPad Pro, you won't be disappointed by this year's Black Friday deals. So that you can complete your purchase before stocks run out, we've rounded up the top offers that are available for the shopping holiday -- if you see a bargain that you like, push through with the transaction as soon as possible.
Best 10.2-inch iPad Black Friday deals

The 10.2-inch Apple iPad, which includes the seventh to the ninth generations of the entry-level Apple iPad, remains one of the cheapest ways to jump into the iPad experience. They're not the latest models available, but they're still very capable devices because they can be upgraded to iPadOS 17, which is the newest version of Apple's operating system for tablets. If you want to get a 10.2-inch iPad for an even more affordable price, you may want to consider a refurbished one, especially since it would come with a return guarantee if it stops working properly.

Read more