Google Play Store offers big movie and game discounts for Thanksgiving

As families get together for Thanksgiving weekend, and the kids are off school, it can be tricky to keep everyone entertained. Luckily, Google is ready to step in and help with some discounted entertainment. The Google Play Store is running a special Cyber Week event in honor of the deals bonanza that is Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Why not settle down with the whole family and watch a movie after the turkey and trimmings? You can rent any movie from the Play Store on Thanksgiving day for just 99 cents. Running all week, there are also some pretty deep discounts on popular TV shows like Game of Thrones or American Horror Story for when the kids have gone to bed. You’ll find deals on family friendly movies like Mamma Mia 2 and Teen Titans Go! to the Movies, too.

If you’re more of a gamer, then you’ll be excited to see up to 80 percent off top titles like The Amazing Spider-Man 2Dragon Ball Z Dokkan Battle, and Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery. You could also get lost in the role-playing classic Star Wars™: KOTOR and save the republic or fall to the dark side. There are also great deals on Final Fantasy Tactics: The War of the Lions and both the Monument Valley games, among others.

Maybe you’d prefer to curl up on the sofa and read a nice ebook or soak in the tub and listen to an audiobook? You’ll find deals on tomes from authors like James Patterson, Jen Sincero, and Nicholas Sparks.

To round things off, there are some interesting deals on app subscriptions to help you unwind after all the overindulgence and stress of Thanksgiving. You can get 50 percent off an annual subscription to Calm, Fabulous, Run with Map My Run, and Freeletics, or 40 percent off Headspace. These might serve as good gift ideas, too.

If you haven’t spotted anything that captures your attention, then check out the Play Store Cyber Week portal for the full list of deals. All the deals listed here are available in the U.S. Play Store, but the discounted titles differ from country to country.

Still hungry for Cyber Week deals? Check out our picks of the best Black Friday deals and the best Cyber Monday deals to find great tech for less.

