Google throws shade at Apple’s Siri AI delay in latest Pixel 10 teaser

A cheeky jab at Apple ahead of the Google Pixel 10 launch

By
Google Pixel 10 | Soon

What’s happened: As Google builds up to the Pixel 10 launch on August 20, the company has posted a cheeky 30 second video on YouTube which playfully throws shade on the delayed AI enhanced Siri features which were first announced at WWDC 2024 and meant to land on iPhones in April 2025.

  • The voice over begins by saying “if you buy a new phone because of a feature that’s coming soon, but, it’s been coming soon for a full year, you could change your definition of soon” – a direct jab at Apple.
  • The video (above) continues, showing us the outline of the Pixel 10 while the voice muses “or you could just… change your phone” – cheeky.

This is important because: Google has come out swinging at Apple and its current AI implementation, which is a pretty strong signal it believes the Pixel 10 series will likely offer a stronger suite of AI tools compared to the upcoming iPhone 17.

  • Back in March we learned of long delays for AI-boosted Siri, and then in May, Apple admitted its Siri AI features were “taking a bit longer” than expected.
  • The result is iPhone users are stuck with an AI assistant which is not as advanced as Google’s Gemini, with Apple falling further behind after Google announced further AI updates and new features during Google IO 2025.

Why should I care? AI on our mobile devices isn’t going away anytime soon, as while it feels like Google continues to push forward with new features, Apple appears to be treading water as we wait for it to deliver on promises made last year.

  • With Google’s new video taking a bullish stance on what its phones can offer, it leaves the door open for new AI features to be announced during the Pixel 10 launch on August.
  • We’d expect AI to feature pretty heavily during the launch event anyway, as it’s woven throughout the Android ecosystem, and this latest teaser adds further fuel to AI and Gemini having a part to play.

Okay, what’s next? Google is going to have to back up this jibe with solid evidence it has the hardware and software to make iPhone users consider switching away from Apple, so we’ll be watching the Made by Google event with keen interest on August 20.

  • Apple will likely be watching closely as well, as we expect the iPhone 17 launch to happen just a few weeks after Google’s event.
  • While Apple doesn’t tend to get drawn into these sort of games, it will be interesting to see if there’s any subtle mention of how Apple Intelligence is leading the industry in specific areas come the iPhone event.
John McCann
John McCann
Managing Editor
John is Managing Editor at Digital Trends. He's been a consumer technology & automotive journalist for over a decade.
