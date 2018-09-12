Digital Trends
Mobile

Google is done with its Inbox email app and will shut it down in March 2019

Trevor Mogg
By

Launching as an invite-only app in 2014, Google’s Inbox set out to create a more efficient email experience for users.

Four years and multiple updates later, the web company announced this week it’s going to retire Inbox in March 2019 and instead concentrate on improving Gmail.

Product manager Matthew Izatt said in a blog post the Inbox app had been “a great place to experiment with new ideas like snoozing emails to later, as well as try the latest AI-powered experiences like smart reply, nudges, and high-priority notifications to help you stay productive.” Indeed, many of the app’s more popular features have ended up in Gmail.

But Izatt said the company had recently decided to take “a more focused approach” with its email-based efforts to help it bring “the best email experience” to all of its users.

A major Gmail redesign arrived in April this year — its biggest overhaul in seven years — bringing with it some popular Inbox features to Google’s core web-based email service, which launched back in 2004.

Izatt said that with Inbox it had “learned a lot about how to make email better.”

Using Gmail

Google has created a transition guide for any Inbox users concerned about switching from the soon-to-be-retired app to Gmail, though it should only be a case of  familiarizing yourself with the Gmail interface, if you haven’t checked in for a while.

“All your conversations are already waiting for you in Gmail,” Izatt said, reminding everyone that Inbox and Gmail work with the same email address and share all the same data.

When Inbox launched in October 2014, Google CEO Sundar Pichai — then senior president for Android, Chrome, and apps — said the software had been “years in the making,” adding that it was aimed at those for whom “dealing with email has become a daily chore that distracts from what we really need to do, rather than helping us get those things done.”

For Google developers, Inbox was a neat way to test new features to improve Gmail, but it seems the usefulness of the app has run its course for the company as it pools resources and throws its weight behind improving its better known email service instead.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

The best iOS 12 features
everything apple announced september 12 2018 event watch4074
Wearables

Apple Watch Series 4 vs. Series 3: Which should you get?

One of the most intriguing announcements at Apple's September event was the Apple Watch Series 4, which brings a sleek new design and radical health-tracking features. How does it compare to the last generation? We break them down here.
Posted By Will Nicol
apple iphone xr news
Mobile

Apple iPhone Xr vs. iPhone 8 vs. iPhone 7 vs. iPhone 6s: Which is best for you?

If you don't want to pay top dollar for a flagship iPhone or you prefer a smaller handset, then you might look beyond the Xs series. We compare the new Xr with last year's iPhone 8, the iPhone 7, and the outgoing iPhone 6s to help you…
Posted By Simon Hill
Apple Watch Series 4
Mobile

Apple, T-Mobile begin Apple Watch Series 4 pre-orders this Friday

The new Apple Watch Series 4 is finally here. Besides the Apple store, the company's next-generation smartwatch will be available for purchase through carriers, brick-and-mortar stores, and online retailers. Here's where you can get yours.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
Mous Limitless 2.0 Case
Mobile

Safeguard your new Apple smartphone with 10 of the best iPhone Xs cases

If the iPhone XS is your next phone, then you’ll want to shop for some proper protection now. That glass sandwich design is all too easy to scratch or crack, so make sure you snag one of the best iPhone XS cases to keep it looking good.
Posted By Simon Hill
watchos 5 news wwdc apple watch feat
Wearables

WatchOS 5 is coming soon -- here's everything we know so far

Apple announced its latest software update for the Apple Watch at the 2018 WWDC, and new betas suggest a final release is imminent. WatchOS 5 brings a number of new features including new watch faces and improved health tracking.
Posted By Mark Jansen
apple iphone xr news
Mobile

All the highlights of Apple's September 12 event, from 3 iPhones to a new watch

With the launch of three incredible new iPhones and a new Apple Watch, Apple treated us to a cavalcade of awesome technology at its September 12 event. Here's absolutely everything Apple announced.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iphone xr
Product Review

Classy and colorful, the iPhone XR is all the phone most people need

Apple’s new iPhone XR is the least expensive of its three new entries, but it’s no budget phone. Starting at $750, it retains most of the features found in the flagship iPhone XS, and most users won’t miss those that it lacks.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
apple airpower feature
Apple

Apple removed almost all mention of the AirPower charging mat from its website

At its September event last year, Apple unveiled the AirPower -- its new wireless charging mat that will allow you to charge multiple devices at one time. It has not yer been released. Here's everything we know about the device so far.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
iPhone XR
Mobile

iPhone Xs, Xs Max, and iPhone XR: 5 things we love, 5 things we hate

While the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr are among the best phones we've ever seen, they're far from perfect. Here are five things we love and five things we hate about the 2018 iPhone lineup.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
apple counterfeit ring iphone 8 update keyboard front 800x533 c2
Mobile

You can’t buy the iPhone SE anymore, but Apple has cut prices for these iPhones

Apple has just launched the new iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone Xr -- but that doesn't mean it's not selling its older iPhone models. In fact, there are a few older iPhone models available straight from Apple's website.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs max and xr photo galleries apple hands on 2
Mobile

Here are hands-on photos of Apple’s new iPhone XS, XS Max, and XR

Apple has officially taken the wraps off its new iPhones -- the iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Max, and iPhone XR and we got to see the highly-anticipated iPhones in-person. Check out our hands-on photos of the new devices.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
iphone xs max hands on
Product Review

With its epic screen, Apple's iPhone Xs Max is a phone you can live inside

Some people want big phones, so Apple made one that doesn’t do anything small. With big battery life, a killer camera, and a screen that goes on for days, the iPhone Xs Max does everything to the … well, max. But is it worth the max…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple iPhone XS Hands On
Product Review

More of the same isn’t a bad thing for the outstanding iPhone Xs

Apple turned traditional phone design on its head with last year’s iPhone X, so it’s no surprise that this year’s version keeps the style going. The iPhone Xs brings a faster processer, more camera features, and even slightly better…
Posted By Julian Chokkattu
Apple Watch Series 4
Product Review

With more screen and 1 world-first feature, the Apple Watch still rules the wrist

Apple already ruled the smartwatch market with the Apple Watch Series 3, but the Series 4 elevates it to new levels with more screen, a sleeker design, and even an world-first electrocardiogram app that lets you keep tabs on your ticker.
Posted By Julian Chokkattu