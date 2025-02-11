Google’s Circle to Search update enhances long-press activation & vibration feedback

Circle to Search is one of the best new features released for Android devices in recent years. This feature is receiving a noteworthy software update that should make it easier for users to be aware of the tool.

As 9to5Google notes, a new software update rolling out adds a more prominent vibration pattern when Circle to Search is activated.

It explains: “Upon long-pressing on the Android gesture handle, you’ll notice a more forceful vibration. These haptics leave no doubt that you’re activating CtS, which might help reduce accidental triggers.”

The changes are currently part of the Google app release version 16.4.36. However, it’s only accessible on Pixel devices like the Pixel 9 Pro. It’s assumed other Android phones will pick up the feature in the coming days.

In recent weeks, Google has made a few changes to the Circle to Search interface. It now includes the search bar, song lookup, and translate shortcut in the tool’s pill-shaped container. There’s also a new feature that assists users when playing games. Called “Get Game Help,” a new chip activates it and quickly initiates a Google search with the phrase: “Get help with this game.” Other new features include color adjustments, animation changes, and more.

Circle to Search is a helpful feature available on select Android devices that allows you to search for anything directly on your screen without switching apps. To use this feature, first activate it in your phone’s settings and make sure the necessary permissions are granted.

To initiate a search, long-press the home button (if using three-button navigation) or the navigation handle (if using gesture navigation). This action will open the Google Search bar. From there, you can circle, highlight, scribble, or tap on any part of the image, video, or text you want to search for. The search results will then appear at the bottom of your screen.

You can refine your search by adding text to the search bar. The feature also includes useful shortcuts for translating content on your screen or identifying music. Circle to Search integrates smoothly with your phone’s interface, providing a quick and efficient way to explore and learn more about your viewing content.

When it first launched, Circle to Search was only available on newer Google Pixel devices and the Samsung Galaxy S24 series. It has been arriving on other Android devices over the past few months.

It’s great seeing Google add new haptics to Circle to Search. It should better clarify to the user that the feature has been activated, which has been one of the few complaints about the search tool since it was released last year.