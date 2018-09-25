Digital Trends
Mobile

Mobile network growth is drives new businesses, access to education, report says

Christian de Looper
By

The smartphone industry continues to grow, and according to a new report from the GSMA, the industry is having a massive impact on global infrastructure and the number of people with connectivity. According to the report, more than 5 billion people are now connected to mobile networks, and 400 million new subscribers have joined mobile networks since 2015. The GSMA is a trade body that represents the interests of mobile network operators worldwide.

The report, called the “Mobile Industry Impact” report, highlights the UN’s Sustainable Development Goals, or SDGs, of which there are 17. Not all of the 17 goals are related to technology, but mobile network access plays a significant role in many of the goals — especially SDG 9: Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure. The progress on that goal is the result of almost universal mobile network coverage of some kind, which is driving new business models and the adoption of mobile savings and credit.

“More than two-thirds of the people on the planet are now connected to a mobile network and, for many, mobile is the primary – sometimes only – channel for accessing the internet and life-enhancing services,” said Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA. “Today’s report outlines how the mobile industry is playing a central role in accelerating delivery of the SDGs and leveraging the power of mobile networks and services to transform lives around the world.”

Thanks to the increased coverage around the world, it’s expected that more than half of the world’s population will be accessing the internet through their smartphones, which is up by 36 percent from 2015.

With internet access comes access to other technologies that could be helpful in developing areas. For example, the study highlights that around 250 million people have started using mobile money since 2015, bringing the total number of mobile money accounts to 690 million around the world. According to the report, this helps “expand financial and social inclusion.”

Education is another big advantage of increased connectivity. The report notes that there are now 750,000 education-related mobile apps available for smartphones, which is up by 62 percent from 2015. The result is that a massive 1.2 billion people are using their smartphones to improve their education or the education of their children. Not only does this help improve overall education in underserved areas, but making education more accessible also helps bridge the gender gap related to education access. Better and accessible education is SDG 4, while gender equality is SDG 5.

It’s likely increased connectivity will impact other UN goals, too. For example, SDG 3 is related to improved health and better access to health care, while SDG 7 relates to clean energy.

Don't Miss

Apple vs. Qualcomm: Everything you need to know
Up Next

Jam out in style with the 25 best playlists on Spotify
t mobile revvl news
Mobile

MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile and includes Amazon Prime

Looking for a great prepaid phone plan? MetroPCS is now Metro by T-Mobile, and the veteran carrier is promising to provide a variety of prepaid phone plans that offer great value for money, and access to Google One and Amazon Prime.
Posted By Mark Jansen
iPhone Xs
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS vs. Sony Xperia XZ3: Which is the best phone for you?

What happens when one of Apple's best clashes with one of Sony's top performers? We're here to find out as we pit the iPhone XS against the Xperia XZ3 in various categories. Find out which of these smartphones will suit you best.
Posted By Simon Hill
Mobile

Apple purchases Shazam and makes the app free of ads

Soon after Apple announced it was acquiring music-recognition service Shazam, it was revealed that the European Commission would be looking into the deal. The commission has now cleared the way for Apple's acquisition of Shazam.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper
spotify vs. pandora
Music

Spotify vs. Pandora: Which music streaming service is better for you?

Which music streaming platform is best for you? We pit Spotify versus Pandora, two mighty streaming services with on-demand music and massive catalogs, comparing every facet of the two services to help you decide which is best.
Posted By Parker Hall
iphone xs max hands on
Mobile

The best iPhone XS Max screen protectors to safeguard that huge screen

If you love big screens, then the iPhone XS Max's huge 6.5-inch display is for you. But it won't fare well against concrete. Protect your display with the best iPhone XS Max screen protectors.
Posted By Mark Jansen
nimble eco friendly battery packs wireless charging pads android
Mobile

From Android 1.0 to Android 9.0, here’s how Google’s OS evolved over a decade

It's hard to believe, but Android has been around for almost a decade now. From Android 1.0 to Android 9.0 Pie, here's the history of Android and the changes that came with each new software iteration.
Posted By Christian de Looper
iphone xs speck giveaway
Giveaways

Enter to win the new iPhone XS and three Speck Presidio cases

Excited about the new iPhone XS? You may be in luck: We've teamed up with Apple and Speck to give one lucky winner a brand new iPhone XS and Speck Presidio case bundle, a combined $1,120 value. Read on for more details and enter now for…
Posted By Lucas Coll
snapchat
Social Media

Snap, then shop? Snapchat’s camera will soon buy stuff from Amazon

Want to Snap that item and buy it for yourself? Snapchat is testing an option to shop on Amazon using the camera. The tool works similar to Shazaming a song inside Snapchat; users tap and hold on the screen inside the camera mode.
Posted By Hillary Grigonis
google feed personalization update
Mobile

Google Feed is now known as ‘Discover,’ will be available on mobile browsers

As part of its 20th anniversary, Google unveiled its plans to improve Search starting with its Google Feed. Now known as Discover, the update brings along a redesign to help you find content that aligns with your interests.
Posted By Brenda Stolyar
google october 9 event nyc pixel 3 vs 3xl 1 qyfjho
Mobile

Renders for Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL leak in black and white colors

Forget the Pixel 2: Google will announce its latest flagships, the Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL, on October 9 in New York City and Paris. Here's everything we know about the upcoming Google Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL.
Posted By Steven Winkelman
iPhone XS Max
Mobile

Apple iPhone XS Max vs. Samsung Galaxy Note 9: Powerhouse face-off

Can Apple's heavyweight smartphone beat Samsung's reigning champion? We decided the compare the iPhone XS Max to the Galaxy Note 9 in a few different categories to see which smartphone comes out on top.
Posted By Simon Hill
porsche design huawei mate rs top profile
Mobile

Leaked renders show upcoming Huawei Mate 20 Pro in three stunning colors

Huawei is no stranger when it comes to big phones. And this year it plans to go even bigger with the Huawei Mate 20 and Mate 20 Pro. Here's what we think we know about the new range.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Andy Boxall
iphone xs
Mobile

Mint Mobile is one of first prepaid carriers to offer the iPhone XS and XS Max

After months of rumors and speculation, Apple has finally taken the wraps off of the new iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR. Now that the phones are out, you might be wondering how you can get them for yourself.
Posted By Steven Winkelman, Christian de Looper
qualcomm
Business

Qualcomm accuses Apple of stealing secrets and giving them to Intel

Apple is following the FTC's lead and has sued Qualcomm for a massive $1 billion in the U.S., $145 million in China, and also in the U.K., claiming the company charged onerous royalties for its patented tech.
Posted By Mark Jansen, Christian de Looper