This iPhone 16 Pro accessory proves less is more

Now that we’re approaching the end of the year, hot tech summer and flagship phone season are winding down, too. That means I’ve been looking for fun little accessories to help me carry around all my phones and gadgets.

One of my trusted brands for tech accessories is Waterfield Designs. I’ve been using its bags and other accessories for the past decade, and they’re some of the finest bags I own. They’re built to last, as my first messenger bag is still looking fantastic.

As someone who writes about mobile phones for a living, I am often having to carry around more than one phone. Or maybe I just don’t have pockets for my primary iPhone 16 Pro because women’s clothes often lack big pockets.

I’m checking out the CitySlicker Pouch for iPhone, and it’s becoming another great way to carry my iPhone 16 Pro or similar-sized Android phones. I have a CitySlicker case for my Nintendo Switch, and it’s one of my favorite accessories, so I was eager to try one for my iPhone.

A simple, easy way to carry your iPhone

Like all of Waterfield’s other products, the CitySlicker Pouch is hand-made in the company’s San Francisco factory. The body is made with ballistic nylon, and the flap is full-grain cowhide leather. There are three leather colors to choose from: grizzly brown, black, or white, all of which feature a black nylon body. There is also a fourth color option with Waterfield’s signature brown waxed canvas and chocolate leather.

The CitySlicker Pouch has a hidden magnetic closure in the flap that is self-finding to the magnet in the nylon. As such, it’s easy to open and automatically closes itself securely with no extra effort needed.

Inside the CitySlicker Pouch is a main compartment that will hold up to an iPhone 16 Pro Max or other similarly-sized phones. It’s lined with an Ultrasuede material and padded, so your device is safe inside and won’t get scratched or scuffed up. In fact, this Ultrasuede material should help clean your screen when you take it in and out, which is nice. I have a case on my iPhone 16 Pro and a PopSocket MagSafe grip, which fits with no problem.

There’s also a small pocket on the exterior of the main compartment and a zippered pocket on the back. These are perfect for holding cards, IDs, AirPods, keys, or other small items that won’t scratch your phone.

On the sides of the CitySlicker Pouch are two nylon loops, which can be used for the optional attachments (sold separately): carabiner, sling strap, or wrist loop. If you already have your strap or carabiner, you could also use that if it fits. This lets you turn the CitySlicker Pouch into a lightweight sling, or you can attach it to a larger bag or backpack.

I got the sling strap with my CitySlicker Pouch, and I love it. The strap itself is nylon and comfortable to wear, and it has a Camlock buckle that makes it easy to adjust the length, even if you’re wearing it.

Less is more

Though I usually take a purse or mini backpack when I go out, sometimes I just need my phone, keys, AirPods, and cards. For those moments, I just want something simple that gets the job done and doesn’t get in the way. The CitySlicker Pouch does that, especially when you get it with the matching sling strap.

I love the leather flap and magnetic closure because I don’t need to put any effort into closing it; it does it by itself. The leather is also incredibly soft and supple, which I prefer, and I’m eager to see how it ages over time (I’ve only had it for a couple of weeks) with a patina.

Again, this is a great little carrying pouch for my iPhone 16 Pro or other phones when I don’t have enough pockets or when I just need a couple of essentials when leaving the house. It’s another quality product from Waterfield that I’m happy to have.