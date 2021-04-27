Apple’s iPhone 12 was first released in October 2020, around six months ago. The phone is still among the best devices you can buy, but the buzz around it has worn off a little — until Apple released a new color option for the phone at its April 20 spring event.

There’s nothing really new about the purple iPhone 12. It has the same high-end A14 Bionic processor, coupled with the same flat-edged design and solid OLED display. In other words, if you already have an iPhone 12, you probably won’t want to trade it in for the new purple iPhone 12.

But if you don’t, the new purple version might convince you to upgrade. It looks awesome. My only complaint? You can’t get the iPhone 12 Pro in purple.

The purple on the iPhone 12 isn’t the deepest purple out there, but I like the light lavender look it has going. Combined with the glossy finish that you’ll get on the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini — which both come in purple now — it looks great in any lighting. And, it has a nice purple aluminum frame to match the rest of its body.

Colorful phones in general seem to be getting more popular in recent years — which is a good thing. Gone are the days when premium phones were only available in black, gray, and white. These days, you can get a Pacific Blue iPhone 12 Pro, a Sage Pixel 5, or a Pine Green OnePlus 9 Pro.

Of course, you can also get a Violet Samsung Galaxy S21 — a color that looks similar in many ways to the new iPhone 12. While I love the violet and gold color combo on offer by the Galaxy S21, I do prefer the purple on the iPhone 12 — it’s a little lighter, a little more fun, and because of the glass back, looks a little more premium, too.

Want an even darker purple? You can get purple squared with the “amethyst” silicon iPhone 12 and 12 Pro case, which Apple is also selling. The case is a bit expensive, at $49, but it supports MagSafe, and looks and feels nice on the iPhone 12. There’s also a “deep violet” leather case, which I haven’t had a chance to check out in person.

Sold on the idea of a purple iPhone 12? You’ll have to decide between the iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Mini. The iPhone 12 Mini is a little smaller, but fits nicely in the hand — while the iPhone 12 has a bigger screen and comes at a higher price.

