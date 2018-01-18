Study spells and take classes on your phone in ‘Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery’

Miss out on your letter to Hogwarts? Jam City has partnered with Warner Bros. for the next best thing — a mobile game. OK, maybe it won’t compare to actually going to Hogwarts, but the game, called Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery still looks pretty fun.

The game is a role-playing game and you start by creating your character, attending classes, and learning different magical skills. You also form friendships and, as you might expect, become rivals. From there, you make decisions on how you want to progress through Hogwarts into a full-fledged witch or wizard.

The game isn’t available to download just yet. For hardcore fans, you have to head to A Celebration of Harry Potter at Universal Studios from January 26 to 28, where you will get to play the game, get exclusive merch, and even meet members of the team that made the game. The game will finally then be available to a wider audience, on both iOS and Android, in the spring.

“Harry Potter: Hogwarts Mystery is a role-playing experience about magic, friendship, and life as a student at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry,” Jam City co-founder and CEO Chris DeWolfe said in a statement. “We can’t wait to give fans a first look at the game at A Celebration of Harry Potter and this spring, players will be able to explore Hogwarts fully in their journey toward becoming a witch or wizard.”

The game itself is set between Harry Potter‘s birth and the time he first enrolls in Hogwarts — so while you won’t meet Harry himself, there certainly might be references to the Boy Who Lived along the way. In the game, you encounter Nymphadora Tonks and Bill Weasley, who are both students at the time.

We don’t know a whole lot else about the game just yet; how the gameplay works has yet to be revealed. Jam City, however, has developed puzzle games like Snoopy Pop, a bubble shooter, and Paint Monsters, another color-matching game available for iOS and Android. While pricing for the app hasn’t yet been announced, all of Jam City’s other games on Google Play come free with in-app purchases. If you want a little more information about it, head to the Hogwarts Mystery website or follow the game on Facebook or Twitter. You can check out the trailer for the game below.