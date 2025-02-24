Here’s your first proper look at the Northing 3a, it’s more unusual than ever

If you’re looking for a smartphone that stands out and grabs attention, you might want to steer clear of the iPhone 16e or the Galaxy S25 Ultra. While these new models from Apple and Samsung, respectively, are bound to be popular and sell quickly, their designs are strikingly similar to previous versions. In contrast, the products from London-based company Nothing always offer a fresh and distinct look—year after year.

Though we’ve recently heard more about the Nothing (3a) phone, Wallpaper* recently got a hands-on look at the phone that launches alongside the Nothing (3a) Pro next week. It found a company that is always looking for a new look with each passing release. As Adam Bates, Nothing’s Global Design Director, explains, though the (Nothing) (2a) “got it just right,” the company is always looking to offer “something fresh and exciting.” As such, the company is always “taking a new approach for each (new handset).”

Recommended Videos

The most significant difference between Nothing (2a) and Nothing (3a) is the addition of a new camera module. According to Wallpaper*, this change fundamentally alters how the camera systems interact with the phone’s flat surface, providing numerous new opportunities and options.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

Instead of offering the near-anthropomorphic “face” of the Nothing (2a), there’s a new circular lens arrangement. Bates says the change makes the Nothing (3a) “crisper and sharper” than the previous model and one that’s a more serious handset.

The new phone offers a “pro-level camera system” with a 50MP primary sensor, 8MP ultrawide camera with an increased field of view, 50MP periscope lens, and 32MP front camera. These components introduce a new packaging arrangement that provides 3x optical zoom, 6x in-sensor zoom, and a 60x ultra (digital) zoom. Additionally, there are enhancements for macro photography and new AI clarity algorithms powered by Nothing’s TrueLens Engine 3.0.

In the Nothing (3a), Nothing has once again created a handset that reveals its components and circuitry. It also features new touchpoints, including a new button (with a to-be-announced function).

The Nothing (3a) is expected to feature a 6.72-inch Full HD+ √, 5,000mAh battery, and be powered by Qualcomm’s 2024 Snapdragon 7s Gen 3, a mid-range chipset. It will run NothingOS 3.0 with Android 15, and be available in black and silver-grey.

While Wallpaper* was learning more about the Nothing (3a) design, Nothing released a new video showcasing the new phone. Yes, it appears just as forward-thinking as we’ve imagined.

The Nothing (3a) and Nothing (3a) Pro launch on Tuesday, March 4.