Here’s another great look at the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6

We only have about two weeks before the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6 are expected to get their official launch at Samsung’s next Unpacked event on July 10. However, the leaks continue to come. The latest comes from @MysteryLupin, a fairly reliable leaker on X (formerly Twitter), who posted a weird message that leads to a PostImage gallery link showing a variety of official cases for the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Z Flip 6.

aHR0cHM6Ly9wb3N0aW1nLmNjL2dhbGxlcnkvMDdtTDZLeQ — Arsène Lupin (@MysteryLupin) June 26, 2024

Cases are shown for both the Flip 6 and Fold 6. With the Galaxy Z Flip 6, we’re looking at blue and gray cases, along with a green keyring case. There’s also a distinct color around the camera ring for the case. There isn’t much else to go on, but we do get a look at the rumored 3.9-inch cover display, which should be larger than before, though still sticking with the folder-like shape from last year.

There are also dual rear camera sensors, but we don’t have confirmation yet that the primary sensor will be bumped up to a 50-megapixel camera, and we don’t know the specs of the ultrawide camera yet.

With the Galaxy Z Fold 6, we’re looking at white, gray, navy blue, and silver color options. Here, the cases look to be somewhat interesting, showing an S Pen case, essentially confirming that the Z Fold 6 won’t have a slot for the S Pen built into the device. Aside from that, we’re looking at an updated grip plate with a clear backplate and a new design we haven’t seen before, showing a phone case with both a grip and a kickstand. It’s a little strange looking when viewed from the back, but seems like it offers significantly more functionality than just the standard grip case.

As 9to5 Google points out, Samsung sometimes offers the cases for free if you preorder. Coincidentally, the preorder page is already live, offering instant credit and savings if you sign up, along with an entry into a sweepstakes.

With Samsung Galaxy Unpacked taking place in Paris on July 10, there isn’t much left still up in the air aside from the prices of the respective foldables, which we’re expecting to be fairly steep, with both the Fold 6 and Flip 6 expected to get a $100 price increase.

