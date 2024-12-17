 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. News

Here’s how Android 16 could make managing notifications easier than ever

By
Moto G Play (2023) notifications
Christine Romero-Chan / Digital Trends

Are you tired of the constant stream of notifications on your Android phone? Google may have a solution in development as part of its Android 16 update.

Recently, Android Authority discovered a hidden page in the latest Android 15 beta, located under Settings > Notifications, that references Bundled Notifications. This suggests a stable version of Android 15 QPR2 or the upcoming Android 16 release could introduce a new feature similar to Gmail’s notification grouping. This would allow similar notifications to be organized into bundles rather than displaying a long, overwhelming list of individual alerts.

Recommended Videos

For example, imagine having your notifications sorted into categories like “Social,” “Promotions,” “News,” and more. You would no longer need to scroll through a chaotic mix of messages, alerts, and updates.

Please enable Javascript to view this content

While this feature is still in development and has not been officially confirmed, it has the potential to revolutionize how we manage notifications on Android devices such as the new OnePlus 13.

Related

Currently, Android only groups notifications from the same app and does not categorize them.

Bundled notifications perhaps in a future version of Android.
Android Authority

The bundled notification feature isn’t currently operational in the Android 15 beta. However, the page describes it as follows: “Notifications with similar themes will be silenced and grouped together for a quieter experience. Bundling will override an app’s own notification settings.”

Android Authority suggests that the Android System Intelligence app will likely power the bundled notifications feature. This app already processes notifications to hide sensitive content from the lock screen and untrusted notification listeners.

The constant barrage of disorganized notifications can be frustrating on Android. It’s encouraging that Google is looking to enhance this by enabling users to categorize their notifications. Let’s hope this feature arrives sooner rather than later.

Android 15 was released just a few months ago. Despite this, we expect Android 16 to launch during the first part of 2025.  This update is expected to improve Android’s Privacy Dashboard and introduce a new Audio Sharing feature. The enhanced Privacy Dashboard will allow users to review a week’s worth of data instead of just the previous 24 hours. This change makes it easier to identify apps accessing permissions they shouldn’t be using.

The new Audio Sharing feature will enable users to share audio with multiple Bluetooth devices simultaneously. This way, you and a friend can enjoy watching something together without the hassle of swapping earbuds.

Android notifications may receive a new cooldown function as well. This feature would gradually reduce the volume of notifications from the same app over a specified period, helping to minimize distractions.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Bryan M. Wolfe
Bryan M. Wolfe
Mobile and A/V Freelancer
Bryan M. Wolfe has over a decade of experience as a technology writer. He writes about mobile.
iOS 18.2 may make charging your iPhone even easier. Here’s how
A close-up view of the App Library page on the iPhone 16.

We've all been in a situation where we need to charge our phone quickly, but it can be hard to gauge just how much time it needs to spend on the charger before it gets a usable amount of juice. A feature coming to iOS 18.2 will tell you how much more time your phone needs, although we aren't quite sure yet when it will be released.

On Monday, iOS 18.2 beta 2 was released to developers. 9to5Mac spotted the codebase for this feature in their breakdown, stating that it will calculate the amount of time needed to reach a certain charge threshold based on how powerful the charger is. The framework was dubbed "BatteryIntelligence" within the code, but although it was present, the feature isn't finished. That likely means it has been added in for testing purposes, but won't be ready for full deployment for some time yet.

Read more
Google may make it easier to share files between Android and iPhone
Android 14 logo on the Moto G Stylus 5G (2024).

Wish it was easier to share files between Android and iPhone? Android Authority says a file-sharing service designed for Android devices may eventually become available on Apple products.

During the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in January, Google announced its collaboration with Samsung to introduce a new feature called Quick Share, which aims to simplify file sharing. This feature offers a unified solution for sharing files across Android devices, Chromebooks, and Windows systems, making the process seamless within these ecosystems. Think of it like AirDrop but for Android.

Read more
AI may soon make it easier to find the right Android app
Samsung Galaxy S24 in Marble Gray showing the Play Store.

Google may be planning to use its AI smarts to make it easier and faster to discover and learn more about apps in the Google Play Store. The first hints about a so-called Ask a Question feature have appeared inside the code of the Play Store app, and while details are thin at the moment, they do match Google’s AI efforts in its other apps.

The code discovered indicates the search and individual app pages in the Play Store may get a search bar powered by AI that will possibly display text saying “Ask a question about this app,” according to a report published by Android Authority that focused on a version of the Play Store app was torn down and examined. Code inside apps can often reveal features being tested internally before any public release.

Read more