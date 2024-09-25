 Skip to main content
Here’s how much the Galaxy S24 FE and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra will cost

Galaxy S24 FE in light green.
OnLeaks

Samsung accidentally published the U.S. product pages and prices for three upcoming mobile devices. Although Samsung has since removed the pages, enough other publications saved copies for the world to see, such as YTECHB.

The news reveals some specs and price information for the Galaxy S24 FE, Tab S10 Plus, and Tab S10 Ultra. It’s good news for the tablets, though less so for Samsung’s latest phone. Let’s get into it.

Samsung Galaxy S24 FE

Image used with permission by copyright holder

In not entirely surprising news, the leaked pages suggest that the Galaxy S24 FE will be launched at a slightly higher price than its predecessor, the Galaxy S23 FE. A 128GB model is expected to start at $650 in the U.S., in contrast to the $600 price tag for last year’s model. A 256GB Galaxy S24 FE model will be priced at $710 compared to $660 for the 256GB Galaxy S23 FE model.

The price hikes are less than ideal, especially considering the main draw of the FE line has been lower prices compared to the regular Galaxy S lineup.  Interestingly, while the Galaxy S24 Ultra received a price hike earlier this year over the previous Ultra model, the Galaxy S24 and Galaxy S24 Plus did not.

Galaxy S24 FE leak.
Samsung

We’ve heard many rumors about the Galaxy S24 FE in recent weeks, and many of the details match the specs shown on the leaked pages. This 6.7-inch 120Hz phone comes with a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto with 3x optical zoom. It also includes a 10MP selfie camera. The phone’s power source is an Exynos 2400e chipset.

This “fan edition” model comes in four colors: blue, mint, graphite, and gray. Another long-rumored color choice, yellow, isn’t listed on the leaked images.

Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra

Galaxy Tab S10 leak.
Samsung/ytechb

The news for the two new tablets is much more favorable for would-be buyers, as the prices are expected to remain the same compared to the previous models.

According to the leaks, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus is expected to be priced at $1,000 for the 256GB model and $1,120 for the 512GB model. Both tablets come with 12GB of RAM. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra is expected to cost $1,200 for the 256GB version, $1,320 for the 512GB model, and $1,620 for the 1TB option. The first two tablets have 12GB of RAM, while the 1TB option has 16GB of RAM.

According to Samsung’s official pages, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus features a 12.4-inch 1,752 x 2,800 AMOLED screen, 13MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a 12MP front-facing camera. On the other hand, the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra has a 14.6-inch 1,848 x 2,960 AMOLED screen, 13MP and 8MP rear cameras, and a pair of 12MP front-facing cameras. Both tablets will be available in Moonstone Gray and Platinum Silver colors.  Both tablets are expected to feature a MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chip.

Most of this news was leaked previously. Along with the leaked pages, @MysteryLupin on X (formerly Twitter) has published what appears to be a marketing video about the Galaxy Tab S10 lineup.

In summary, here are the U.S. prices for the new Samsung devices:

  • Galaxy S24 FE (128GB) – $650
  • Galaxy S24 FE (256GB) – $710
  • Galaxy Tab S10+ (12GB + 256GB) – $1,000
  • Galaxy Tab S10+ (12GB + 512GB) – $1,120
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (12GB + 256GB) – $1,200
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (12GB + 512GB) – $1,320
  • Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra (16GB + 1TB) – $1,620

Samsung is expected to announce these three devices officially tomorrow, September 26. The phone is anticipated to launch on October 3, while the two tablets are set to be released on October 4.

