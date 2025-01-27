 Skip to main content
Here’s our closest look at the iPhone 4 SE yet

iPhone SE 4 leak by Majin Bu.
Majin Bu

In recent months, there have been conflicting rumors about what to expect from the upcoming iPhone SE 4. However, the latest rumor may have clarified some of these uncertainties.

Leaker Majin Bu (via MacRumors) recently took to X to share mockup images (and a video) of the next budget iPhone. According to these images, the iPhone SE 4 will feature a traditional notch instead of the Dynamic Island that previous reports suggested. To the left of the notch, there appears to be a selfie camera and a single-lens rear camera. The images also indicate that the phone will have a glass back and an aluminum frame.

Here&#39;s what the iPhone SE 4 looks like pic.twitter.com/pEyIAJ34VR

&mdash; Majin Bu (@MajinBuOfficial) January 25, 2025

What seems to be missing from these mockups is any indication that the iPhone SE 4 will include an Action Button or a Camera Control button, suggesting that these features may not be part of the design after all.

Previous rumors suggest the new phone, which should arrive this spring, will include a 6.1-inch display, Face ID, and Apple’s first in-house 5G chip. The current iPhone SE 3, released in March 2022, offers a 4.7-inch display with Touch ID.  The new phone should have an A17 Pro chip with 8GB of RAM. We don’t expect to see the iPhone SE 4 support Apple Intelligence, the company’s new AI tools available on the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 series.

Since the iPhone SE 3 is nearly three years old, it’s important for Apple to release an updated model. Typically, new versions are launched every two to three years. Similar to its predecessors, the next iPhone SE is expected to be priced below $500.

The iPhone SE 4 is one of five new iPhones anticipated to launch before the end of the year. The other models include the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and the all-new iPhone 17 Air, which may replace the iPhone Plus in the standard iPhone lineup. These phones are likely to be announced in September.

