True wireless headphones always come inside a case, so why not make that case a phone? That’s HMD Global’s thinking with the new Nokia 5710 XpressAudio, another retro classic from Nokia’s archive reimagined for today.

This time you get a normal-looking feature phone with a slide-down panel on the back, which when opened reveals a handy pair of true wireless headphones. Just like every other case for true wireless headphones, the earbuds are kept charged when placed inside the phone.

It’s definitely one of the most unusual phones we’ve seen in a while, and it’s great to see HMD Global (the company which owns the Nokia brand) come up with fun twists on forgotten classic phones. Nokia used the XpressMusic brand on phones designed with music in mind during the mid-to-late 2000s, and they often featured specific physical music player controls on the body. The 5710 XpressAudio takes the music-focused concept, then adds a tantalizing modern extra into the mix.

Remove the headphones from the phone and you’ll get about four hours of total use from the battery, or about two-and-a-half hours of total talk time. All you need to do is pop them back inside the 5710 for a recharge, although HMD Global hasn’t stated how long this will take, or if there is a fast charge system in case you need them in a hurry. They’re not high-spec earbuds either, so don’t expect features like active noise cancellation (ANC).

The 5710 XpressAudio itself is a feature phone and not a smartphone. It runs Nokia’s S30+ software and has a 4G modem inside to go along with its Unisoc T107 processor. The 2.4-inch screen has a QVGA resolution, there’s a VGA camera on the back, and a 3.5mm headphone jack on the body. The 1,450mAh battery has a small capacity but could last for 20 days when connected to a 4G network.

This unusual feature phone will be released in the U.K. during July in either a red/black or red/white color scheme for just 75 British pounds (about $90). Not bad, considering you get some wireless earbuds and a phone. The Nokia 5710 XpressAudio is one of three new feature phones from Nokia, but none are quite so interesting.

More feature phones and a tablet

The 8210 4G recalls the old Nokia 8210 from 1999, and comes with a 4G connection and a 2.8-inch screen, while the Nokia 2660 Flip is designed for those who want larger keys and an ergonomic design that brings the speaker closer to the ear. In addition to the three feature phones, Nokia has also announced a new tablet, the Nokia T10.

Previous Next 1 of 3 Nokia 2660 Flip Nokia T10 Nokia 8210 4G

Equipped with an 8-inch, 1280 x 800 resolution screen, the Nokia T10 has a Unisoc T606 processor and either 3GB or 4GB of RAM, plus 64GB of storage space and a MicroSD card slot, too. There’s an 8-megapixel camera on the back and a 2MP camera for video calls, plus a set of stereo speakers, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and Android 12 software installed. Nokia provides two years of major updates and three years of security updates.

Like the 5710 XpressAudio, Nokia has so far only announced these devices for the U.K. The Nokia T10 will be out in August for 129 pounds (or around $154) with Wi-Fi, or 149 pounds (about $177) with a cellular connection. The Nokia 8210 4G will cost 65 pounds or around $77 and be released at the end of July, while the Nokia 2660 Flip will come around the same time and also cost 65 pounds/$77. No U.S. release date details have been provided.

