Honor Magic V is the company’s first foldable to rival the Galaxy Z Fold 3

Prakhar Khanna
By

The foldable segment seems to be blowing up in China even as Samsung dominates internationally. Smartphone manufacturers are delivering their own Galaxy Z Fold 3 competitors. Recently, it was Oppo with the Find N. Now, Honor has announced that it will be launching its first foldable smartphone soon called the Honor Magic V.

The teaser image doesn’t reveal much, but the smartphone looks like an inward-folding phone that transforms to a tablet when unfolded, so pretty standard with the rest of the market. We don’t have information on the specifications or the features as of now.

Honor Magic V launch teaser.

According to the rumors, the Honor Magic V will have a design similar to the Huawei Mate X2. The Honor Magic V is expected to be built around an 8-inch foldable display and an outer display of above 6 inches. It is also said to use display panels supplied by BOE and Visionox. They won’t have LTPO backplanes, meaning that the refresh rate will probably go up to just 90Hz. The smartphone is likely to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest chipset — the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. In many ways, it could just be a Mate X2 with Google services preinstalled.

So, it&#39;s likely similar to the Mate X2 with 90Hz refresh rate?

&mdash; Prakhar Khanna (@Parkyprakhar) December 22, 2021

The phone could go official sometime in January, which will also see the launch of non-foldable flagships from Realme, OnePlus, and Oppo. However, all of the devices are only confirmed for a China launch, with international markets unlikely to get it at all.

We’re also expecting Honor to share more details about the features and specs of the Honor Magic V as we close in on the launch date.

