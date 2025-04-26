 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Mobile
  3. Features

How a $30 accessory made my iPad Air perfect for travel and streaming

By
Rolling Square Edge Pro Core attached to iPad Air 2025.
Prakhar Khanna / Digital Trends

I have an iPad Mini and a 13-inch iPad Air (2025), which reside in a folio case and a Magic Keyboard, respectively. While the iPad Mini is my favorite, most portable tablet, the Magic Keyboard + iPad Air combo makes the bigger device too heavy for tasks like video consumption and using it as a second screen, which covers more than 50% of my use case. I could swap the Magic Keyboard for a folio case to save weight, but that limits me to a single viewing angle and I lose a physical keyboard.

That’s why I added the $30 Rolling Square Edge Pro Core to my iPad Air. It has made my big tablet more portable and user-friendly without forcing me to sacrifice flexibility. My use case differs from the one advertised, but here’s how I use two of these simple accessories to get more out of my 13-inch iPad Air.

Recommended Videos

Rolling Square Edge Pro Core is a great accessory for the Apple ecosystem

  • Rolling Square Edge Pro Core attached to iPad Air 2025.
  • Rolling Square Edge Pro Core's in-box elements.
Related

The Rolling Square Edge Pro Core is a flippable metal bracket that magnetically attaches to devices. The kit includes nano-suction layers and thin metal plates with adhesive backing. Once the plates are installed, the Pro Core snaps onto them magnetically.

Officially, the Edge Pro Core is marketed as a way to mount your iPad on the lid of your MacBook for a big-screen portable setup. I used my iPad Mini for that because mounting a 13-inch iPad Air onto my MacBook Air would add too much weight and potentially loosen the hinge over time. But I found a different, more useful way to incorporate the Edge Pro Core into my setup.

By attaching two Pro Cores to my 13-inch iPad Air, I’ve made my video consumption experience much easier. I still carry the Magic Keyboard for productivity, but for entertainment, I can now quickly detach my iPad Air and prop it up using the two Pro Cores as a lightweight, portable kickstand.

This gives me way more viewing angles than a rigid folio case, which also helps when using the iPad Air as a second screen at my desk or as an entertainment device on flights. Best of all, it doesn’t interfere with the Magic Keyboard’s magnets, so I can now ditch the bulky keyboard when all I need is a kickstand.

It might not be for everyone

  • Rolling Square Edge Pro Core attached to iPad Air 2025.
  • Rolling Square Edge Pro Core attached to iPad Air 2025.

The one compromise is that you have to attach permanent metal stickers to your device. Whether you’re using it to support a tablet or to add accessories to your MacBook, you’ll need to stick on a thin metal disc or ring. And not everyone will love the idea of having a permanent black sticker on their hardware.

It works for me because my iPad Air usually resides inside the Magic Keyboard case, so I rarely notice the metal plates. But if you add the plate directly to your MacBook, you’ll have to live with a black sticker on your laptop lid. You trade fashion for function.

I noticed another limitation for Folio case users. When you attach these metal plates to your iPad, you won’t be able to use a magnetic folio case. I highly recommend the Edge Pro Core if you primarily use a Magic Keyboard, but if you’re happy with your folio case setup, there’s no urgent reason to switch.

On the bright side, the Edge Pro Core is expandable. It supports additional accessories like Rolling Square’s wireless charger and Edge Pro Light to add a soft light to your video calls. You can also magnetically mount your iPhone to your MacBook for a complete on-the-go video conferencing setup. It is available as the Rolling Square Edge Pro Full Kit as well as standalone accessories.

In my six weeks of use, the magnets have proven solid, easily holding angles up to around 135 degrees without fear of collapsing. The flipping plates also fit comfortably into my travel pouch without adding bulk. I love having a kickstand setup on my 13-inch screen without lugging the Magic Keyboard everywhere. If your workflow sounds anything like mine, the $60 Edge Pro Core tablet kit would be an excellent addition to your setup.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Prakhar Khanna
Prakhar Khanna
Mobile Writer
Prakhar writes news, reviews and features for Digital Trends. He is an independent tech journalist who has been a part of the…
iPad Pro with next-gen M5 silicon could arrive later this year
Magic Keyboard and iPad Pro.

It seems tablets are increasingly becoming the unofficial launch testbed for Apple’s next-gen silicon. The 2024 iPad Pro marked the debut of Apple’s M4 chip, ahead of its appearance inside the Mac hardware.
Carrying forward the torch, the next iPad Pro refresh could be “one of the first devices” to get a M5 series processor. According to Bloomberg, the next-gen iPad Pro has progressed into the advanced stages of internal testing. Moreover, it is expected to hit the shelves later this year, likely in the Fall season.
Apple gave the M4 series refresh to the Mac lineup, including the MacBook Air, Pro, and Studio models, earlier this year. The M4 Pro and M4 Max processors were only introduced late last year, so it seems increasingly plausible that the baseline M5 would arrive later this year, followed by its Pro, Max, or Ultra variants.
Given the “freshness” status of the current Mac hardware, the upcoming iPad Pro seems like the first candidate to get a taste of the next-gen M5 processor. “The new versions of that model, code-named J817, J818, J820 and J821, are in late testing within Apple and on track for production in the second half of this year,” adds the report.
What to expect from M5 iPad Pro?

Starting with the design , Apple is not expected to make any notable changes, given the company’s history. The iPad Pro got a major design overhaul in 2024, embracing a super-sleek look, one fewer camera, and a new keyboard accessory to go with it.
As far as the silicon goes, the M5 series will reportedly be based on the 3nm process and built atop ARM’s next-gen CPU architecture. In addition to the 2025 iPad Pro, Apple is also expected to launch new MacBook Pro models later this year, armed with an M5-tier processor.

Read more
The iPad doesn’t need AI, but Apple must fix something else
Top view of the rear shell on the 11th Gen iPad.

I just finished testing the new entry-level iPad, and so far, I am fairly impressed by the tablet. You can’t get a better value than this slate for $349. From the external hardware to the innards, there is hardly any alternative from the Android side that can deliver a superior experience.
This year, Apple delivered a couple of surprises, in addition to the expected chip upgrade. You now get twice the storage for the same ask, and the RAM has also been bumped up. In a nutshell, it’s faster, better at multi-tasking, and without any storage headaches, even if your budget is tight.
Apple, however, hasn’t fixed the software situation with iPadOS, which continues to bother with its fair share of quirks in tow. This year, however, the software gulf is even wider between the baseline iPad and every other tablet in Apple’s portfolio. Stage Manager has been the big differentiator so far, but in 2025, we have another deep chasm.

A good riddance with AI

Read more
iPadOS 19: everything you need to know
Control Center on the 11th Gen iPad.

We're expecting iPadOS 19, the next software version for iPad, to land during Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) this year. From what we've heard, it looks like it could be a significant update. Here's what we know so far about iPadOS 19 — we'll find out if these rumors are true in June.
When will iPadOS 19 be revealed?
Apple announced that this year's WWDC will run from June 9 to 13. That means iPadOS 19, codenamed "Luck," will likely be announced during the keynote event, held on June 9. The start time for this is yet to be confirmed, but last year it was at 10 a.m. PDT, so we can likely expect something similar this year.

Alongside iPadOS 19, we should also see iOS 19, watchOS 12, and macOS 16 — and there may even be some hardware announcements.
What do the rumors say?
We don't know as much about iPadOS 19 as we do iOS 19, but there are a few things we could expect.

Read more