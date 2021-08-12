How to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3

The future has arrived, and it’s surprisingly bendy. The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 are here, providing everything you could possibly want from a foldable device. Want something powerful and productivity-based, with one of the biggest screens you can easily slip into a pocket? The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is perfect for you. Or would you prefer something a little smaller that also comes with a massive, iPhone 12 Pro Max-sized display? Then check out the clamshell-style Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 instead.

But unfortunately, both of these devices aren’t at a price level where you can realistically own both — that is, unless you’re extremely well off. Instead, both devices’ four-figure prices mean you’ll likely have to pick one or the other. But regardless of which new folding device you pick, we can tell you your pre-ordering options. Here’s how to pre-order the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 or the Galaxy Z Flip 3. As befits a futuristic folding flagship from Samsung, you can pre-order both new devices from a number of retailers. Here are the most prominent.

Pre-ordering from Samsung

Samsung is the preeminent place to pre-order your Samsung foldable, and if you choose to pre-order from Samsung, you can score some exclusive colors for the Z Flip 3 as well. The three exclusive colors are gray, white, and pink, and you’ll only find them on Samsung.com right now.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 is probably the most advanced device Samsung has ever created, so it makes sense it’s extremely expensive. Prices are as follows:

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,800 upfront, or $50 per month for 36 months, or $75 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage — $1,800 upfront ($100 off), or $50 per month for 36 months, or $75 per month for 24 months.

You can trade in up to four devices to get up to $800 off your Z Fold 3, so if you’ve still got some older devices kicking about, this is the perfect chance to get rid of them. The trade-in isn’t restricted to just Samsung devices, and you can trade in phones, tablets, or smartwatches.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals

The Galaxy Z Flip 3 is just as advanced as the Z Fold 3, but being smaller, it won’t set you back as much. Still, the price is really quite high. Here’s what it’ll set you back:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 128GB of storage — $1,000 upfront, or $27.78 per month for 36 months, or $41.67 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,000 upfront ($50 off), or $27.78 per month for 36 months, or $41.67 per month for 24 months.

Like with the Z Fold 3, you can trade in up to four devices as part of Samsung’s generous trade-in program. They can be from a range of manufacturers, across phones, tablets, and smartwatches, and can take up to $650 off the 256GB model, or $500 off the 128GB model.

Pre-ordering from AT&T

AT&T is offering some solid deals on the new foldable phones, including a very generous trade-in program that could net you a Galaxy Z Flip 3 for free.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,800 upfront, or $50 per month for 36 months — or $22.23 per month for 36 months with trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage — $1,900 upfront, or $52.78 per month for 36 months — or $25 per month for 36 months with trade-in.

If you want to pay for your phone upfront, then AT&T isn’t really the way to go, as its trade-in program doesn’t apply to buying the phone outright. Instead, the top tier of trade-in will get you your Z Fold 3 for over half off, with bill credits.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 128GB of storage — $1,000 upfront, or $27.78 per month for 36 months — or free with trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,050 upfront, or $29.17 per month for 36 months — or $1.39 per month for 36 months with trade-in.

Like the Z Fold 3 above, you won’t get money off the phone if you buy it upfront. However, if you have a top-tier device to trade in, you could get your phone either for free, or just $1.39 a month with bill credits. If you want to sample the future, this is an excellent option.

Pre-ordering from T-Mobile/Sprint

As you might expect, the Uncarrier has some great discounts on pre-orders for both new phones.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,800 upfront, or $50 per month for 36 months — or $22.23 per month for 36 months with trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage — $1,900 upfront, or $50 per month for 36 months with $100 down — or $25 per month for 36 months with trade-in and $100 down.

In addition to the above deal that can score you $1,000 off your device in bill credits, you can also choose an alternate deal that saves you $500 in bill credits (with trade-in) on a postpaid plan.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 128GB of storage — $1,000 upfront, or $41.67 per month for 24 months — or free with trade-in.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,050 upfront, or $43.75 per month for 24 months — or free with trade-in.

A full trade-in on T-Mobile’s EIP Magenta plan will get you a Z Flip 3 for free (with bill credits), or you can get $500 off with trade-in on a postpaid plan instead.

Pre-ordering from Verizon

If you prefer Big Red, then Verizon isn’t leaving you in the cold. There are some great deals to be had.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,800 upfront, or $60 per month for 30 months, or $75 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 with 512GB of storage — $1,900 upfront, or $63.33 per month for 30 months, or $79.16 per month for 24 months.

Verizon also has some great trade-in deals. You can trade in an old device for up to $1,000 off your device (in bill credits). Also, buy one, and you can get a second for $1,000 off. Both deals come with $500 when you switch to Verizon.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 deals

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 128GB of storage — $1,000 upfront, or $33.33 per month for 30 months, or $41.66 per month for 24 months.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 with 256GB of storage — $1,050 upfront, or $35 per month for 30 months, or $43.74 per month for 24 months.

As with the Z Fold 3 above, you save up to $1,000 when you trade in, or $1,000 off when you buy two. Plus, you can get $500 when you switch.

